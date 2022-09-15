The “Legends for Peace” exhibition soccer game for Ukraine aid that was set for Subaru Park on Sept. 25 has been canceled because of issues with the ticket sales platform, a spokesperson for the event said. Instead, there will be a festival at the Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road in North Wales, the same day from 2-5 p.m.

That the ticket sales platform was an issue is a bit surprising, because the sales platform was the Union’s website. But the spokesperson said there were too many technical glitches in recent days, so they backed off.

Anyone who bought a ticket will get a full refund, though it’s not yet clear if that will include fees.

The new event will include coaching and autograph sessions, food, and entertainment. There will also be a donation drive, with fans encouraged to bring new or used soccer equipment to donate for children in Ukraine.

Admission will be free, with donations of money encouraged. The event spokesperson said the new event will give fans more ability to engage directly with the stars in attendance. DaMarcus Beasley, Jermaine Jones and Maurice Edu are among the notable former players set to be in attendance, plus many other alumni of the U.S. men’s national team, the Union, and other MLS teams.

Many of those players will also be at Subaru Park on Saturday the 24th before the Union’s 6 p.m. exhibition game against Mexico’s Pachuca, and will be signing autographs. There will be t-shirts for sale on the plaza outside the stadium, with proceeds going to Ukraine aid after Fanatics donated the shirts to the cause. Naturally, fans who buy the t-shirts could find them convenient for getting autographed.

