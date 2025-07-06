With Philly’s Club World Cup run over, here are the top five goals scored at the Linc

Now that the Club World Cup’s run in Philadelphia has finished, let’s take a look back at some of the highlight moments on the field.

The eight games brought 10 teams from seven countries over three continents, showing the city the full tapestry of the world’s game. Lincoln Financial Field saw 23 goals in the contests it hosted, scored by superstars, young phenoms, and newcomers to the big stage.

Advertisement

And for the record, there were no scoreless ties and just one 1-0 result.

Here are our picks for the top five goals, plus a few honorable mentions because there were a lot of good choices.

1. Kenan Yıldız for Juventus vs. Wydad

Not just a 20-yard thunderbolt, but smashed with the first touch by the Turkish attacking midfielder who’s one of the sport’s rising stars. You can’t hit a ball better than he did, or place it more perfectly into the top corner.

» READ MORE: Kenan Yıldız’s dazzling goals lead Juventus to a 4-1 win over Wydad in the Club World Cup

2. Estêvão for Palmeiras vs. Chelsea

The strike felt like it came out of nowhere, a turn in tight space and smash in off the crossbar that stunned the stadium. But the player was no secret. Not only is the 18-year-old one of soccer’s top young prospects, he’s had a deal in place for a year to join Chelsea after the Club World Cup. His last goal before leaving Palmeiras showed off it all.

» READ MORE: Cole Palmer leads Chelsea past Palmeiras, 2-1, in a thrilling Club World Cup finale at the Linc

3. Vinícius Júnior for Real Madrid vs. Red Bull Salzburg

A superstar player made a superstar play: latching on to Jude Bellingham’s pass, dashing up the middle of the field, a cut to the left, and a sublime finish. Bellingham’s assist was also superb, cutting through five Salzburg players on the way to Vinícius’ feet.

» READ MORE: Vinícius Júnior leads Real Madrid to a 3-0 rout of Red Bull Salzburg before 64,000 fans at the Linc

4. Paulinho for Palmeiras vs. Botafogo

The Palmeiras-heavy crowd had to wait 100 minutes for their team to beat Botafogo’s stingy defense, but their suffering was rewarded in style. Paulinho got the ball on the right flank, cut in past two opponents, then rolled a curler to the far corner. And he scored it at the Palmeiras fans’ end, making the celebration even better.

» READ MORE: Paulinho’s goal sends Palmeiras past Botafogo in the Club World Cup before another loud crowd

5. Wallace Yan for Flamengo vs. Chelsea

The end was a bit scuffed, but the buildup was gorgeous: a series of give-and-go passes with Gonzalo Plata, down the right flank and into the 18-yard box. Yan’s backheeled flick along the sideline unlocked Chelsea’s defense, and a few seconds later Flamengo’s hordes of fans were in raptures.

» READ MORE: Flamengo and its fans roar past Chelsea in a Club World Cup thriller

Honorable mentions: Thembinkosi Lorch for Wydad vs. Juventus, Cole Palmer for Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Luiz Araújo for Flamengo vs. Espérance.