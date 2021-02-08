Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
The FA Cup’s round of 16 takes place this week. This is far from the most glamorous game; in fact, it’s not even the biggest game of the day. Manchester United hosts West Ham at 2:30 p.m. (also on ESPN+). But Burnley hasn’t made it to the quarterfinals since 2003, and second-division Bournemouth hasn’t done so since 1957. So let them have the spotlight for a moment.
Tuesday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
At this point in the La Liga season, neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona is likely to catch first-place Atletico Madrid. Atletico has a seven-point lead and two games in hand on both of the traditional powers. But Real and Barcelona are tied on points in the standings, and you can be sure each will want to finish ahead of the other even if it’s just for bragging rights.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Swansea recently brought in a pair of U.S. national team veterans on loan for the rest of the season, forward Jordan Morris and winger Paul Arriola. Morris has already played twice for the Swans in English second-division league games, while Arriola just got over there. If either of them plays, and if Manchester City starts Zack Steffen in goal, American fans will have good reasons to watch.
Wednesday, 2 p.m. (atafootball.com)
Chelsea’s stunning 2-1 upset loss to Brighton on Sunday snapped a 33-game unbeaten streak in the FA Women’s Super League. Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and the Blues will try to start a new run this week against an Arsenal team that keeps failing to beat teams of consequence. Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Manchester City was the Gunners’ eighth defeat in nine games this season against the FAWSL’s other big clubs: Chelsea, City and Manchester United. The one game they didn’t lose was a tie.
But it’s hard to blame star striker Vivianne Miedema. She’s doing all she can while many of her teammates are injured. The roster doesn’t have enough depth, and manager Joe Montemurro is on the hot seat.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Again, if you want to watch an FA Cup game featuring two big teams, that’s Everton vs. Tottenham at 3:15 p.m. (ESPN+). But if you want to watch the last-place team in the Premier League try to stave off an upset bid from a second-division underdog, that’s Sheffield and Bristol, respectively. If Sheffield wins, the Blades will have registered more wins in the FA Cup this season (four) than the Premier League (three).
Wednesday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
Speaking of American forwards in Europe, Caen has a very intriguing one in Nicholas Gioacchini. The 20-year-old Kansas City native scored in his national team debut last November, and has four goals for Caen in France’s second division this season. His team gets to host France’s biggest club this week in the Coupe de France.
Thursday, 12:55 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)
Tigres’ 1-0 win over Brazil’s Palmeiras in the first FIFA Club World Cup semifinal made the Mexican power the first Concacaf team to ever make the tournament final. Bayern’s 2-0 win over Egypt’s Al Ahly in the second semifinal gives the German dynasty a shot at its second Club World Cup title.
The final will be a duel between two terrific strikers, Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac and Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski. Bayern will be the clear favorite, but if Gignac can score an early goal, the game could be wide open. Here’s hoping.