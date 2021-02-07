Last year, after decades when you had a better chance of finding a marbles competition on TV, there were more than 3,000 soccer matches broadcast in the United States, an average of more than eight a day. Merchandise sales are soaring here. Interest in the 28-year-old MLS (Major League Soccer) has increased 27% since 2012, according to Nielsen Sports Sponsorlink. In a 2018 Gallup poll of 18-to-34-year-olds, soccer tied with basketball as the second favorite sport, behind only football.