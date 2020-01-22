There are 64 votes to tally, starting with 52 from the conferences. Some have more weight than others. The so-called “Power Five” (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) have four votes each, a second tier of five FBS football conferences has two each, and the remaining 22 Division I conferences have one each. A vote of conference commissioners then accounts for eight more votes on the resolution. The remaining four votes come from student and faculty representatives.