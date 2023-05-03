Union vs. LAFC is a ‘healthy’ rivalry, Jim Curtin says, but it’s been one-sided in big games

LOS ANGELES — The 3-0 win for Los Angeles FC in the second leg of the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League Cup was somewhat deceptive, Union players insisted after their defeat.

“You always want play against the best team, and they’re definitely the best team in the league, along with us,” midfielder Leon Flach said. “Small margins decide these games — 3-0 sounds more harsh than the game was, actually. You have to risk more when you’re a man down, and that’s when they scored more.”

Flach’s manager agreed.

“It was a tough loss tonight, but we still have a good group,” Jim Curtin said. “We learned a lot in this Champions League run. We will be better for it in the long run.”

The early goal from a loose ball in the box in the 13th minute was unfortunate. But the game, at that point, still was within reach.

“Because of the away goal, we knew we were in the game the whole time,” Flach said. “We had a good game until the second yellow card.”

Olivier Mbaizo earned his second yellow card in the 59th minute and was ejected, and midfielder Dániel Gazdag was blunt about the impact.

“That killed us,” he said.

Only one MLS club has ever won the modern version of the tournament, which also features clubs from Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. LAFC could become the second. The Union are left to wonder what might have been.

“They had three chances, and they scored three goals,” Flach said. “We have to get the luck back on our side.”

The final score also is the latest example of LAFC prevailing over the Union in key games. Some others: the 2022 MLS Cup final, which ended in a devastating Union loss, and the 2022 Supporters’ Shield, which went to LAFC on the basis of games won after the teams tied on points.

It’s true that the Union have played their rivals close many times in thrilling, high-scoring draws. Still, every time it’s really mattered, LAFC has come out on top.

“They’re a great team, and we’ve played in some high-pressure games,” Curtin said. “They bring the best out of us. They’re really strong. It’s a big rivalry. It’s a healthy one, where we respect their staff and they respect us.”

» READ MORE: Even after breaking the Union’s heart, LAFC goalie John McCarthy is the ‘same dude’ from Mayfair

The Union can — and have — made LAFC sweat, but respect isn’t fear. Until the Union can beat their Los Angeles nemesis when it really matters, there’s no true rivalry.

There will be, however, chances to rectify matters when the Union take LAFC on again, but it won’t be easy.

“They’ve got really good players,” Gazdag said. “Their squad, I think, is even stronger than it was last year.”