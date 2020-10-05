Longtime American soccer fans had flashbacks to years gone by when it was announced that the start of South America’s World Cup qualifying campaign would only be available on pay-per-view. Even worse, the cost is $30 per game or $180 for a nine-game package from Oct. 8-13. It’s the way things used to be for U.S. national team road games in Central America and the Caribbean, and lots of other high-profile contests before they became profitable for mainstream TV networks.