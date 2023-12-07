USMNT draws Bolivia, Panama, and powerhouse Uruguay at Copa América

The U.S. men’s soccer team got perhaps the toughest opponent it could get when the Copa América group stage draw was conducted Thursday in Miami. But the rest of the group should set up for the Americans to advance at next summer’s tournament on home soil.

Already pre-set atop Group C, the U.S. learned it will start its tournament with South America’s worst team, Bolivia, on June 23 at AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas.

Up next will be familiar Concacaf foe Panama, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27. The finale will be a huge clash with Uruguay — whose stars include Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez, Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, and Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo — at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on July 1.

“We have to do a good job setting up the first two games [so] that when we play them, it will be a really meaningful game,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter told the Fox TV broadcast. “In a way, we’re controlling our own destiny by playing them last.”

Coincidentally, the U.S. met Uruguay in June of last year at Kansas City’s smaller soccer stadium across town, Children’s Mercy Park. The teams played to a scoreless tie in what was the Americans’ highest-profile matchup before the autumn World Cup.

The last time the U.S. men played Bolivia, it was in 2018 at the Union’s Subaru Park, a 3-0 U.S. win. Josh Sargent and Tim Weah scored their first senior national team goals in the game.

The U.S. men and Panama meet often in regional competitions. Their last contest was in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals, a Panama win on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie. Their last meeting at full strength was a 5-1 U.S. win in World Cup qualifying in March of last year.

“If you take care of business in the first two games — which will be difficult games — you set up winner-takes-all,” Berhalter said. “And you know what’s lurking around the corner in Group D, most likely, so you want to try to finish first.”

The other groups

Berhalter was referring to Brazil being the biggest team in Group D. Colombia, Paraguay, and the winner of a Honduras-Costa Rica playoff next March are the group’s other teams. The Group C winner will face the Group D runner-up, and the Group C runner-up will face the Group D winner.

We could see three or four Union players in the Copa América group stage, and remarkably, they are ticketed to play against each other. Andre Blake and Damion Lowe’s Jamaica was drawn into Group B with Venezuela, which should have José Andrés Martínez, and could have Jesús Bueno if he earns a spot.

Mexico and Ecuador are the other teams in Group B, and the favorites to advance.

The remaining group, Group A, is headlined by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the reigning Copa América and World Cup champion. They’ll face Peru, Chile, and the winner of the other March playoff, Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago.

Notably, the Argentina-Chile game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where Chile beat Messi’s Argentina in the 2016 Copa América Centenario final.

The Copa América will be played next summer from June 20-July 14, at 14 venues across 13 cities. Unfortunately, there won’t be any games in Philadelphia. Almost all the venues are in the south and west. MetLife Stadium is the only venue in the northeast.

2024 Copa América groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group A 1. Argentina Group B 1. Mexico Group C 1. United States Group D 1. Brazil Group A 2. Peru Group B 2. Ecuador Group C 2. Uruguay Group D 2. Colombia Group A 3. Chile Group B 3. Venezuela Group C 3. Panama Group D 3. Paraguay Group A 4. Canada or Trinidad & Tobago Group B 4. Jamaica Group C 4. Bolivia Group D 4. Honduras or Costa Rica

Copa América group stage schedule

Thursday, June 20: A1. Argentina vs. A4. Canada or Trinidad & Tobago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Friday, June 21: A2. Peru vs A3. Chile at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Saturday, June 22: B1. Mexico vs. B4. Jamaica at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas; B2. Ecuador vs. B3. Venezuela at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Sunday, June 23: C2. Uruguay vs. C3. Panama at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. C1. United States vs. C4. Bolivia at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Monday, June 24: D2. Colombia vs. D3. Paraguay at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas; D1. Brazil vs. D4. Honduras or Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Tuesday, June 25: A1. Argentina vs. A3. Chile at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.; A2. Peru vs. A4. Canada or Trinidad & Tobago at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.

Wednesday, June 26: B2. Ecuador vs. B4. Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.; B1. Mexico vs. B3. Venezuela at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Thursday, June 27: C2. Uruguay vs. C4. Bolivia at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.; C1. United States vs. C3. Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Friday, June 28: D1. Brazil vs. D3. Paraguay at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.; D2. Colombia vs. D4. Honduras or Costa Rica at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Saturday, June 29: A4. Canada or Trinidad & Tobago vs. A3. Chile at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.; A1. Argentina vs. A2. Peru at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sunday, June 30: B4. Jamaica vs. B3. Venezuela at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas; B1. Mexico vs. B2. Ecuador at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Monday, July 1: C4. Bolivia vs. C3. Panama at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.; C1. United States vs. C2. Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Tuesday, July 2: D4. Honduras or Costa Rica vs. D3. Paraguay at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas; D1. Brazil vs. D2. Colombia at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Copa América knockout round schedule

Saturday, July 4: Quarterfinal 1 — Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Friday, July 5: Quarterfinal 2 — Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Saturday, July 6: Quarterfinals 3 and 4 — Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.; Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Tuesday, July 9: Semifinal 1 — Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Wednesday, July 10: Semifinal 2 — Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Saturday, July 13: Third place game at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, July 14: Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.