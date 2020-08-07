Sunday’s Union II home game against Hartford Athletic has been postponed, with no makeup date announced. The two teams met in Hartford on July 29, with 1,375 fans in attendance at 5,500-seat Dillon Stadium – a quarter of capacity, by agreement with state and local officials. Masks were required for all attendees. Hartford has had that number of fans at all of its home games so far, and said Friday that it’s had no positive tests among players or staff.