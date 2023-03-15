Union Takeaways: Damion Lowe leads at both ends of the field in the win over Alianza

Here’s our morning-after look back at the Union’s 4-0 win over with Alianza in the Concacaf Champions League on Tuesday night at Subaru Park.

Man of the match

Damion Lowe. The Union signed the Jamaican national team veteran for nights just like this one. A continental opponent came to town with players he’d faced before in national team games, and there was some jeopardy in the frigid Chester air because the Union had to win to advance.

Lowe delivered at both ends of the field: 70 touches, 38-of-48 passing, 11 defensive recoveries, seven duels won, two tackles, one clearance, one interception, and three shots — one of which produced the night’s opening goal. And he did it all in his first official game paired with Jakob Glesnes at centerback.

Key offensive stat

22. That’s the number of shots the Union took in the game. The attack isn’t fully clicking yet, and we won’t be able to say it’s rolling until at least when Mikael Uhre scores his first goal of the year. But you can’t score if you don’t shoot, and the Union shot plenty.

Key defensive stat

0. Yes, it’s simple to look at Alianza’s end of the scoreboard, and the Union have won two straight games against teams they should have beaten. But the fact that they haven’t conceded a goal since Andre Blake’s injury has to boost the team’s confidence, even if Joe Bendik only had to make one save in this game.

Notable quotes

“A big step forward, a big win — and this competition, again, is about surviving and advancing. I know that we’re in March, so all the Americans are going to make that as some basketball cliché, but it applies in soccer, in football as well.”

— Union manager Jim Curtin, a Villanova alum, with a timely reference.

“Experience goes a long way in MLS. Most of the teams that are successful are franchises that when they’re building a foundation, they build with players that have years in this league and have international experience. Because you’re going to need it in [the] Champions League, you’re going to need it when you’re going for a playoff push, you’re going to need it in the [U.S.] Open Cup. So yes, if you see the players that we have, they’re willing to fight [with] grit, and it’s a brotherhood here. And I’m happy that I’m able to join a club that — we want to achieve great things, and that’s what we’re looking forward to do.”

— Lowe on the strength of the Union’s depth, and the savvy of the team’s veteran offseason signings: himself, Joaquín Torres and Andrés Perea.

Up next

The Union will play Mexico’s Atlas in the Champions League quarterfinals, hosting on April 4 or 5 then visiting Guadalajara’s famous old Estadio Jalisco on April 11 or 12. Atlas beat Olimpia of Honduras 5-4 on aggregate, roaring to a 4-0 win at home on Tuesday after losing the first game 4-1 in San Pedro Sula last Wednesday.

Last season’s Liga MX champion, Atlas is struggling this season in 16th place. But it’s got major veteran talent in forwards Julio Quiñones, who had two goals and an assist on Tuesday, and Julio Furch. And to top things off, the stadium has an organist who plays the “Charge!” song whenever Atlas scores.

Hopefully, both games will be on easy-to-find TV channels when the time comes. We’ll know the quarterfinal schedule some time after the round of 16 finishes on Thursday.

The Union’s next game is Saturday at CF Montréal. Speaking of famous old stadiums, this one will be played at Olympic Stadium because it’s too cold for Stade Saputo to open yet. The Union played under the big roof of the Big O last year too, winning 2-1. The stadium is indoors and has artificial turf, with an upgraded surface installed this winter.

