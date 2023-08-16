England spoils co-hosts Australia’s party, advances to first women’s World Cup final

SYDNEY, Australia – They will tell you here that Australia and England don’t have the kind of rivalry in women’s soccer that the nations do in other sporting contests, especially those played by men.

But for all the platitudes offered by both sides in recent days, and all the efforts to avoid creating a tabloid headline, they could only hide from the truth for so long ahead of their World Cup semifinal.

It may not be a rivalry, but it sure is a big deal. Especially for the side that used to be a colony of the other side, and still officially counts a king on the other side of the world as its head of state.

So, yes, Australia wanted to beat England, and rather badly. And England, where 11 of the Matildas’ 23 World Cup players have their club homes, knew it plenty well.

But just in case anyone needed a reminder, the sea of green-and-gold jerseys at Stadium Australia Wednesday provided it with a belting-out of the national anthem.

And another right afterward. And again when superstar Sam Kerr broke the team’s team pregame huddle, right before making her long-awaited first start of this World Cup.

The biggest one came when Kerr scored with an epic long-range blast of a goal in the 63rd, tying the score at 1-1 after Ella Toone’s opener in the 36th minute.

But the ultimate reminder never came. Eight minutes after Kerr’s strike, Lauren Hemp struck, before Alessia Russo added another in the 86th minute deliver the final tally in a 3-1 victory, sending the Lionesses to their first World Cup final a year after winning the European Championship.

Australia ran hard at England in the first half, but the Lionesses staved off Kerr and company quite well. Then they took the lead thanks to Toone’s smashing shot from a pocket of space that the Matildas’ defense left open. Now one could spot the England fans in the stands, their red-and-white St. George’s cross flags standing out plenty clear amid the neighbors.

Come halftime, for as hard as Australia had worked, England had a 7-4 advantage in shots and 67% of the possession.

The Matildas flew out of the gates in the second half again, and this time got rewarded for it. Kerr, the home face of this World Cup and one of the leading lights at English club Chelsea, erupted into a sprint out of midfield that sent two English defenders running backwards. And they kept running backwards, allowing Kerr the space to rip a shot past Mary Earps from 24 yards.

For a moment, this country that has fallen madly in love with the Matildas over the last few weeks had hope. Australia is among the world’s most sports-mad nations, but not necessarily for soccer. This team has changed that, perhaps for good.

The massive crowds that have flocked to every game here feature every thread of the country’s increasingly diverse tapestry. So does their team, with descendants of a range of immigrants, as well as indigenous groups who were here long before.

But not only did England refuse to flinch, it went and ripped Australia’s heart out. In the 71st minute, Hemp forced Matildas outside back Ellie Carpenter into a defensive error in her own 18-yard box, then pounced on the loose ball and slammed it past Mackenzie Arnold. Fifteen minues later, Russo plunged the dagger in with a break down the right side and a clinical finish.

England advanced to face Spain Sunday (6 a.m. ET, Fox29, Telemundo 62, Peacock) in what will be the first all-European women’s World Cup final since 2003, when Germany topped Sweden in the United States. Australia will play Sweden in the third-place game Saturday in Brisbane (4 a.m., Fox29, Telemundo 62, Peacock).