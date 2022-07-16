Major League Soccer fined Union sporting director Ernst Tanner on Saturday for his recent criticism of how Los Angeles FC signed Welsh star Gareth Bale without making him a Designated Player.

LAFC signed Bale using Targeted Allocation Money, a pot of cash teams have to sign players for more than the maximum standard salary without them being DPs. The maximum TAM-based salary is around $1.6 million.

Since Bale earned about $38 million at his last club, Spanish superpower Real Madrid, his move to L.A. is a staggering pay cut.

Soon after Bale arrived, Tanner was interviewed by the German soccer magazine Kicker on a wide range of subjects. Bale was one of them.

“To be honest, I feel a bit fooled,” Tanner said in German. “It takes a lot of good faith for that … Innocent until proven guilty of course. But Bale made $38m before tax playing for Real Madrid and could have earned many times more in England than his official salary here. Why is he giving up so much? I don’t think the market in Europe is that damaged.”

Those words got the attention of LAFC, which signed Bale less than a year after MLS hammered Inter Miami with more than $4 million in fines for flouting salary rules.

“If there’s anybody that knows me and anybody who knows our owners, anybody who knows these players, anybody who knows these representatives, the accusation or, at best, the implication is not something we’ll take lightly,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said.

The league paid attention. Although the fine was undisclosed, the announcement of the sanction was sharply worded.

Tanner, the announcement said, was fined “for comments made to media that called into question, without factual basis, the integrity of Major League Soccer and Los Angeles Football Club. Those comments were without merit and are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy.”

Last Wednesday, Tanner gave a statement to ESPN in which he said: “Several parts of the various quotes were not in response to the question that is printed and was not represented in the manner I intended. I said in the interview, and will reiterate again, that I believe everything was done in compliance.”

But it didn’t save his wallet.