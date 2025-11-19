The Union put Ernst Tanner on leave as MLS reopens an investigation into alleged misconduct

The Union said Wednesday that they have put sporting director Ernst Tanner on “administrative leave” as Major League Soccer reopened its previously closed investigation of Union sporting director Ernst Tanner’s alleged misconduct.

Both moves follow a report by the Guardian that accused Tanner of a years-long series of incidents involving racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks toward a wide range of people across American soccer.

Advertisement

While Tanner’s lawyer denied the claims, the league said it reopened its investigation after “new allegations and potentially new information.”

Some of those allegations were raised to the league by the MLS Players Association, though the league said Wednesday that the allegations “had not been independently verified.”

The league said that in its investigation, it contacted “more than a dozen current and former players and club employees,” and “all individuals were offered the option to participate anonymously and assured they could speak without fear of retaliation.”

From there, the league said, “a majority of those contacted participated — several anonymously — while others declined. After reviewing all available information and documentation, the investigation was unable to substantiate the allegations.”

» READ MORE: Union sporting director Ernst Tanner is accused of racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior

The Guardian reported that in the league’s initial investigation, it contacted 13 people to potentially interview, and that eight of them, “who the Guardian understands to be current and former players and employees of the Philadelphia Union, chose to speak with the league.”

The league said, as the Guardian reported, that Tanner “has been required to participate in a structured remedial program focused on professional workplace conduct.” The Guardian’s report said this is the second time he has gone through that program.

The Union, in their statement, said the team “takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for everyone associated with our club. Discrimination, harassment, or abusive conduct of any kind has no place here, and all staff are required to complete annual sensitivity training.”

The team also said it “continues to cooperate fully” with the league, and that “throughout this process, our top priority remains the well-being of our players, fans, staff, and community.”

» READ MORE: International fans with World Cup tickets coming to America next summer can get a priority visa. Here’s how.

The Union have a home playoff game on Sunday, an Eastern Conference semifinal against New York City FC (7:55 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV). The winner of that game advances to the Eastern Conference final against either FC Cincinnati or Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

The Union have home field advantage in the playoffs for as long as they’re still playing, including if they reach the Dec. 6 MLS Cup final.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.