The last day of the season in Italy’s Serie A has a final act of drama — 18th-place Lecce, in the last relegation spot, has 35 points; 17th-place Genoa has 36. Lecce captain Marco Mancosu is the team’s top scorer with 14 goals, and is the brother of former Montreal Impact forward Matteo Mancosu. Genoa captain Domenico Criscito, who played for Italy at the 2010 World Cup, is the club’s No. 2 scorer with eight goals — as a left back.