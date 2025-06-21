Club World Cup in Philly serves as a reminder that soccer is more than the English Premier League

The folks at Comcast’s NBC Universal might not like to hear this. If Philadelphia’s portion of the FIFA Club World Cup is any indication, it would appear American soccer fans might be going through a bit of fatigue when it comes to the English Premier League.

With games on every weekend and even during the midweek available at the click of a few buttons across multiple streaming platforms, the EPL, its teams, and star talent have been instrumental in introducing an entire generation of American sports fans to the European game.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Flamengo and its fans roar past Chelsea in a Club World Cup thriller

But if FIFA or the Barclays Premier League hoped that would turn into mass appeal at live events like the pair of EPL clubs in Manchester City and Chelsea, which played here this week in group play of the Club World Cup, it was a bit of a surprise to see the pair of lesser-known clubs — at least by broadcast standards, not popularity — in Brazil’s CR Flamengo and Morocco’s Wydad AC, fill more seats than two of the top teams in England’s first division.

“I did think there would be more of us, but noon start on the first summer weekend is a tough sell, I guess,” said Downingtown resident and Chelsea fan Mark Prostby. Prostby, 46, who was here with friends for Friday’s match between Chelsea and Flamengo, said he became a fan in the 1990s when ESPN first aired EPL games on Saturday mornings. “This is still a great atmosphere, and we lucked out with some great weather too.”

However, it was Flamengo’s colorful contingent of red-clad supporters who brought the excitement, filling sections 128-131 of Lincoln Financial Field and were visible throughout the sprinkled crowd of 54,019.

In addition to filling TV screens across America each week, it could be argued that English teams get a kick out of exclusively coming here each summer. In addition to summer tournaments like the Club World Cup, a number of teams host summer friendlies here, some even packaged with an NBC ribbon, like the return of its Premier League Summer Series beginning July 26.

A daylong series of friendly matches will feature Manchester United, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and West Ham in a round-robin format at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The cheapest for that match is currently $78.74 to sit in the upper bowls.

While the Premier League has its hooks deep into soccer Americana, what the Club World Cup has clearly conveyed in just its first week is that soccer fandom isn’t limited to the same 20 teams in England. Or the other customary big-name clubs in Spain, France, or Italy.

» READ MORE: Fans of Morocco’s Wydad AC brought a party like ‘no one has ever seen’ to Lincoln Financial Field

This past week, soccer was truly a melting pot of many as fans from Tunisia, Morocco, and Brazil — twice — flooded not just the seats, but the streets as they marched into the Linc singing, drumming, and dancing.

“It’s amazing to see [Flamengo] here,” said Nilmar Santos, who is originally from Rio de Janeiro but now lives in America and traveled from Staten Island for the club’s final game in Philly. “It’s so hard to see this team every weekend. I have to buy a special [streaming] package to watch their games, but I try not to miss them.

“My family and I love this club, and I grew up watching their matches and have been to Brazil’s home stadium, the Maracanã. This is one of the most popular clubs in South America, so I hope it’s only a matter of time before it gets big here.”

Right now, if a fan wants to watch the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top club division, a subscription to beIN Sports via FuboTV is the primary service path. CBS’ Paramount+ had the rights until they dropped it in 2023, and just this year, Amazon’s Prime Video secured the rights to air just one match per week.

Meanwhile, NBC holds primary rights to the English Premier League, with games subcontracted for cable broadcast across its subsidiaries. In order to entice more viewers to its once-fledgling streaming service, Peacock, NBC still hosts the bulk of its EPL matches on the platform.

Televisions weren’t needed on Friday, as the heavy Flamengo presence at the Linc were treated to a surprising 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Flamengo was one of the first teams to qualify for the knockout rounds.

“South American clubs are very competitive,” said Flamengo manager and former Chelsea midfielder Filipe Luis postgame. “We saw that during the Copa Libertadores, it’s so difficult to win. And sometimes the teams that aren’t always seen as the best are the most competitive.”

That underdog mentality suits not just Flamengo but its boisterous fanbase, who for the second time in a week proved that while the world’s best have the money to be on TV screens all across the country, it’s the lesser-known clubs that are bringing the real passion.

“It’s a lifestyle for us, honestly,” said Joao Pinto, a member of FlaPhilly, the Philadelphia chapter of Flamengo’s fan club, which spans multiple cities across the United States. “We did the balloons, we did the smoke; for many of us, we’ve been waiting months for this match.

“At the end of the day, the fanbases for these European clubs here just aren’t as strong. My friends know I’m a Flamengo fan, and they always say the Prem is better. But that’s just because no one here watches Brazilian soccer; if they did, they’d see just how good the game is. In this tournament, these teams are showing out and proving that they’re not going to get pushed around. You love to see it.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of all things soccer right here!