Fans of Morocco’s Wydad AC brought a party like ‘no one has ever seen’ to Lincoln Financial Field

Lahoucine Kharmaj was in awe of what he was witnessing.

There, in front of him, just six rows up in Section 110 at Lincoln Financial Field, was the club that held his heart from nearly 4,000 miles away. Kharmaj was one of the many fans clad in red, singing and chanting as a united front Wednesday in support of Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club, which played against English giant Manchester City in the first of its two matches in Philadelphia as part of the FIFA Club World Cup.

“This is a dream for a lot of us Moroccans here,” said Kharmaj, a native of Casablanca, where the team is from, who traveled from New York City for the match. “For a lot of us, I don’t think they have a chance to watch this great team come here to America.”

Manchester City earned a 2-0 win in the Group G match, but the final score didn’t matter. It’s quite possible that the game played second fiddle to a fan base that featured one of the largest assemblies of Moroccan football lovers in Philly in recent memory.

With that came an indescribable energy that started even before the first kick.

The team’s supporters, many of whom filled that same section of seats, in addition to Section 111, sang for their club outside the stadium in a march to the Linc down Broad Street, and jeered City and its bevy of stars inside the stadium all game. They even made things colorful midway through the second half when plumes of red and white smoke covered the section, followed by silver flares that illuminated the section that could clearly be seen, despite sunny skies and searing temperatures.

One of those flares might have made it onto the field just to the right of the goal and Wydad AC goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid, disrupting the game if only for a moment. But it felt more like celebratory overflow than a display of hooliganism.

“This atmosphere is beautiful,” Kharmaj said. “But the best part about it is, look, old fans, Moroccans, British fans, we are all sitting next to each other, no problem, no issues. This is about having fun, and we are all having fun.”

Northeast Philly resident and devout Wydad AC supporter Joe Biton said being among so many Moroccans like himself was something he’ll never forget. It appeared to be the makings of a core memory for Biton, who was born in Casablanca and said he played within Wydad’s youth leagues during his formative years.

“Oh my God, I can’t describe this,” Biton said, as he stopped to talk between bellowing team songs from the steps of Section 109, waving the team’s flag. “I literally feel like Superman flying around right now, this is a celebration like no one has ever seen.”

More than 6,000 Moroccans live in Philadelphia. Like Biton, a large concentration of Moroccans are centralized in parts of the Northeast, according to 2024 data from the Pew Charitable Trusts. The largest contingent lives across the tri-state area, with New York holding the largest population of over 10,000.

“Moroccans love, we love hard, and this is one of our hard-fought teams,“ Biton said. ”They are playing against one of the best teams in the world. I knew we would show up, but I didn’t think it’d be like this.”

The juxtaposition of Wydad’s fandom to the support of Manchester City fans was a bit of a surprise, considering the proliferation of English Premier League soccer and its stars broadcast throughout the United States.

While the cheers came after each City goal and a roar from the MCFC fan base was certainly heard when its star, forward Erling Haaland, entered the match, it appeared to pale in comparison to the fervor brought by Wydad supporters, who put on as much of a show as their team displayed on the field.

Maybe even a little more.

Wilder even to think, when you realize that City has a vibrant fan club based in Philly that generally converges on Center City’s Tir Na Nog most weekends for City matches.

For fans of Wydad, watching their club play a giant like Man City made some even provide praise to FIFA for its revamp of the Club World Cup, the opposite of what’s been portrayed as a cash grab that so far has backfired for soccer’s governing body.

“Without this competition, you’d never see this,” said Wydad supporter Abder Khalemi, who also drove down from New York City. “These [big European] teams don’t play us; it’s hard to get a match against a big club like City, but this event makes that happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see this team so close to my home.”

Many of these fans plan to run it back when Wydad plays one more game in Philly against Italian side Juventus FC on Sunday (noon, DAZN). If Sunday’s finale for Wydad in Philly becomes anything like its opener, then a glimpse of the club’s faithful supporters alone is worth the price of admission.

