Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup in Philly: 11 bars for serious soccer fans

Philadelphia is home to the most famous (or notorious, depending on who you ask) sports fans in the world. And when it comes to soccer, thousands pack into pubs — sometimes in the early morning or late at night — to cheer on their clubs with the same die-hard energy.

As the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup arrives in Philadelphia this June — and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon — these 11 bars are among the city’s best for watching the action. Many are home to official English Premier League supporters groups but welcome fans of all teams. Expect chants, camaraderie, and the kind of game-day passion only Philly can deliver.

All the bars on this list will be packed with chanting club supporters, but one stands out among the rest.

Tír na nÓg, a two-decades-old Irish pub in the heart of Center City, is the official home of both the Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC supporters clubs — and both teams are set to play in Philadelphia during the Club World Cup. Expect live podcast recordings, appearances from soccer analysts, and nonstop fanfare throughout the tournament. These are the supporters who wake at dawn or stay up into the night to catch Premier League and international matches broadcast from across the globe.

Also worth noting: Chinatown’s new Lion Sports Bar, the city’s only FIFA-affiliated soccer pub and an official partner of Philadelphia’s Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup host committee.

Now, there are plenty of places to watch the matches on 50-foot LED screens, like at Xfinity Live! or Live! Casino’s Sports and Social. But if you want to cheer alongside Philly’s most passionate soccer fans, these are the bars to be in.

Right next to Love Park and Suburban Station, this Irish pub is one of the most transit-friendly spots to catch a match in Center City. On tournament days, it transforms into a wall-to-wall sea of scarves and pints, with supporters singing, chanting, and packing the dark-wood bar to capacity. Whether it’s a noon kickoff or a late-night showdown, the energy here is unmatched.

📍 1600 Arch St., 📞 267-514-1700, tirnanogphilly.com

An authentic Irish pub home to fans with an insatiable thirst for Manchester United victories and draft beer. With a divey vibe and affordable drinks, The Black Sheep is great for a pint and a close walk to Rittenhouse Square.

📍 247 S. 17th St., 📞 215-545-9473

Sitting at this Fairmount neighborhood Irish pub, you can listen to folk music, watch English Premier League matches, and stay for the “craíc” — Irish slang for fun times. The Black Taxi is a neutral host and supports all football clubs, with enticing menu specials during game time.

📍 745-747 N. 25th St., 📞 215-232-1086

Home to the Newcastle United and Liverpool supporters clubs, Cavanaugh’s Headhouse comes with an expansive food and beer menu with an Irish sports bar vibe. Located in Society Hill, Cav’s is nestled in a beautiful neighborhood with lots to explore on a short walk from the Delaware.

📍 421 S. 2nd St., 📞 215-928-9307

Fadó Irish Pub is neutral ground for all football supporters and is smack dab in the heart of the city at 15th and Locust streets. With a game schedule updated weekly, never miss a match at Fadó, accompanied by a more upscale dining experience.

📍 1500 Locust St., 📞 215-893-9700

Tottenham supporters gather here regularly, but this South Street sports bar is open to fans of all teams. During the Club World Cup, 16-ounce Michelob Ultra bottles are just $5 during matches, making it an easy choice for game-day drinks and good company.

📍 1612 South St., 📞 267-519-0253

Fairmount’s Hilltown Tavern, a neighbor to The Black Taxi, is an intimate Irish pub where supporters of Brighton & Hove Albion congregate and watch English Premier League matches. Enjoy the ample outdoor seating and drink specials during the Club World Cup.

📍 795 N. 24th St., 📞 267-519-9580

Phulham, the local supporters of West London’s Fulham FC, gather at this laid-back Center City bar known for its local craft beers, authentic Mexican food, and budget-friendly happy hour deals. It’s a spot where the food rivals the excitement of the match on screen.

📍 263 S. 15th St., 📞 215-545-4101

Philly’s newest — and only — FIFA-affiliated soccer pub, Lion Sports Bar, opened this spring in Chinatown and is already making its mark. On Thursday, June 19, the first 50 customers get a free drink, and $1 from all drinks sold during the 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour will benefit Philadelphia Soccer 2026’s youth programs. One lucky fan will even win tickets to a Club World Cup match.

📍 1021 Arch St., 📞 215-629-2888

The original Misconduct Tavern near Rittenhouse Square is kitted out with dozens of beers on draft or bottle, classic American pub fare, and HD screens throughout the bar. It’s also where the city’s Arsenal community congregates for EPL games and is sure to be a great venue for the Club World Cup in Philadelphia.

📍 1511 Locust St., 📞 215-732-5797

O’Neals Pub, home to Everton and other EPL fans, may seem like a classic hole-in-the-wall Irish pub — because it is — but it’s so much more than that, with 20 beers on draft and 100+ bottles of craft beer and microbrew from across the globe. It’s also where many locals have watched and celebrated Eagles wins for the last 40 years.

📍 611 S. 3rd St., 📞 215-574-9495