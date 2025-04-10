FIFA plans to donate $1 million to grow soccer in Philadelphia

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told The Inquirer on Thursday that in addition to bringing the Club World Cup and the men’s World Cup to Philadelphia, soccer’s governing body is prepared to donate $1 million to the city to support sustainability efforts in grassroots soccer and the youth game.

It’s all a part of leaving a “lasting legacy,” Infantino said.

Infantino spoke at an event at Lincoln Financial Field in which officials of FIFA, the Eagles and the city, including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, were on hand. Afterward, fans took photos with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and the Eagles’ two Lombardi Trophies in the stadium’s Red Zone suites.

“It’s very important for us to make sure we care about our social responsibility, especially the one we have to growing the game here in America,” Infantino said. “We want to leave a legacy. … When it comes to Philadelphia as a host city as well as other host cities, we are leaving a contribution of $1 million.”

Infantino and FIFA also disclosed plans to create FIFA Foundation USA to oversee the distribution of its contributions to the 11 U.S. cities hosting the Club World Cup.

“That $1 million is to build perhaps a few mini pitches and the other part will be used for local youth associations and organizations to help children in the city play soccer and grow the game,” Infantino said.

A FIFA source told The Inquirer that the money would most likely be presented after the conclusion of the Club World Cup. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 13.

Infantino and FIFA have been all over the country in efforts to drum up excitement for the Club World Cup, which offers nearly $1 billion in prize money to the 32 clubs taking part.

Brazil’s Flamengo will play Tunisia’s Espérance in a Club World Cup group stage match at Lincoln Financial Field on June 16. Manchester City will play Morocco’s Wydad at the Linc on June 18.