FIFA seeks World Cup volunteers with Philly as one of its largest contingents

FIFA announced an open call for volunteers ahead of next summer’s men’s World Cup on Monday, and with Philly as a host city, it will again need to rally one of the largest contingents of support.

Those interested can pick where they’d like to support the tournament by applying at fifaworldcup.com/volunteers. According to a release, FIFA will invite selected applicants to its volunteer team tryouts, expected to begin in October, with additional training to continue in March 2026.

» READ MORE: Fashion District announced as site of 2026 World Cup volunteer center

FIFA anticipates that it will need close to 65,000 volunteers across 11 host cities in the United States, as well as five additional cities in Canada and Mexico. All three nations will host the World Cup from June 11 to July 19. Mexico City is slated to host the first game of the tournament on June 11. Lincoln Financial Field will host its first of six scheduled matches on June 14.

According to FIFA, volunteers must be 18 or older at the time they apply. They must commit to a minimum of eight shifts during the tournament or before the official starting date. They also must speak English and agree to a background review.

FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia, the collective that is planning events ahead of the tournament, has been involved in opening its volunteer center in the Fashion District along Market Street, also known as the old Gallery complex. The group expects it to be the hub for the nearly 5,000 volunteers it will need before, during, and after the tournament.

In addition to match-day services, volunteers will be expected to fill roles across 23 facets, which include work at training sites and concierge services at hotels, airports, etc. FIFA World Cup 26 Philly localized its information for volunteers at phillyfwc26.com/volunteer.

“Hosting the FIFA World Cup 26™ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city, and volunteers will play a critical role in ensuring Philadelphia shines on the global stage,” said Alison Grove, senior director of strategy, operations, and partnerships for FIFA Philly 26. “Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or simply proud to represent Philadelphia, this is your chance to create a truly unforgettable fan experience for visitors from around the world. We’re calling on the community to answer the call, get involved, and be part of history.”

Philadelphia will host its matches across the group and knockout stages. This summer, the region received a litmus test courtesy of FIFA’s Club World Cup, which saw the Linc host eight matches over three weeks.

“Volunteers are the heart, soul and smile of FIFA tournaments,” Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, said in a release. “They get to show off their local pride, gain a behind-the-scenes view of the tournament, and make memories and friendships that can last a lifetime, while supporting a historic event. We hope interested individuals will join us as we welcome the world to North America in 2026.”

One of those volunteers in Philly-based digital marketer Agatha Nothem, served during the Club World Cup and chronicled her experience on her Instagram page and shared with Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

“Volunteering at the Club World Cup here in Philly was incredible,” Nothem said via Instagram. “It felt like I was a part of something bigger … you’ll never forget the experience.”