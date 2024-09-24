FIFA makes open call to Pennsylvania artists to design Philly’s World Cup poster

Every four years, the FIFA World Cup captures the attention of billions of fans across the globe. Next time, all eyes will be on North America — and Philadelphia, which will host six men’s World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field in the summer of 2026.

FIFA selected Philly as one of the 11 host cities in the United States, with matches also taking place in Canada and Mexico. The lineup at the Linc includes five group stage matches and one round of 16 match taking place on July 4 — America’s 250th Independence Day.

While there will likely be some locals playing in the World Cup, including Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson for the United States, local artists will also have a chance to be represented. On Tuesday, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 announced a “FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia Poster Contest.”

Each host city will have its own unique poster, one that captures the spirit of the city and its love for soccer. And FIFA is looking for Pennsylvania residents to submit their portfolios and have a chance design a poster that best represents the city of Philadelphia.

From the initial pool of applicants, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will pick up to 10 artists to bring their vision to life before the final selection. In order to boost creativity, each of the 10 artists chosen will receive $1,000. Then, an expert judging panel will choose their top three designs and send them to FIFA for the final pick.

The winning artist will receive an additional $7,500 as well as working directly with Philadelphia Soccer 2026 on publicity and promotional opportunities leading up to the World Cup.

In addition, the top three artists will still get an extra $2,500 and social media features showcasing samples of their artwork, local press opportunities, and a special event showcasing the finalists.

Local artists have until Friday, Oct. 4 to submit portfolios. You can find more details on Philadelphia Soccer 2026′s website.