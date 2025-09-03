The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on, and FIFA has released the full timeline for when tickets will be available.

The majority of tickets will be sold through random lottery drawings — three phases in total — before the remaining tickets go on sale to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, similar to past tournaments.

The World Cup will take place next summer in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including in Philadelphia, where six matches will be played at Lincoln Financial Field.

Prices will vary widely: Early group stage matches will start at $60, while the most expensive seats, for the World Cup final, will start at $6,730. And prices may climb even higher — FIFA confirmed it will use “dynamic pricing,” meaning costs could change depending on demand.

Interest is already sky-high. FIFA officials say 8.5 million people have created a FIFA ID account to apply for tickets.

Here’s what you need to know about the phases, dates, and how to apply.

Phase 1: Visa presale draw for World Cup tickets

The first phase, called the “Visa presale draw,” is fast approaching.

When: Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. through Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. How to apply: Create a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets, log in during the window, and complete the Visa presale draw form (a Visa card is required to be eligible). Need more detail? The Inquirer has a full guide on how to enter the presale draw with step-by-step instructions. What’s included: Single-match tickets to all 104 games, plus venue-specific and team-specific options. That means fans in the Philadelphia area could buy tickets for matches at Lincoln Financial Field — if selected. Next steps: Winners will be notified starting Sept. 29 and assigned a date and time in October to buy tickets.

Phase 2: Early ticket draw for World Cup tickets

When: Oct. 27–31 How to apply: Use your FIFA ID to fill out the early ticket draw form at FIFA.com/tickets. Next steps: Winners will get purchase time slots in mid-November through early December.

Phase 3: Random selection draw for World Cup tickets

The random selection draw is the final phase of random ticket lotteries before the remaining World Cup tickets can be purchased without applying through a random lottery.

When: Early December–Spring 2026 (after the final draw on Dec. 5, when teams and groups are set) How it works: Same process as earlier lotteries, but this time you’ll apply for tickets to specific matches.

» READ MORE: The first World Cup 2026 tickets go on sale soon — but there’s a catch

Open sales and resale for World Cup tickets

Once the lotteries end in the spring, any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA will also launch an official ticket resale platform at FIFA.com/tickets.

Supporter tickets — for fans who want to sit in their team’s fan sections — will be made available closer to the tournament.

⚽ Bottom line: The first chance to apply for tickets opens Sept. 10, and you’ll need a FIFA ID and a Visa card to enter. Additional lottery phases and open sales will follow, so even if you don’t land tickets right away, more opportunities are coming.