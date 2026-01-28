Eight organizations named host city supporters for Philly’s involvement in the FIFA World Cup

Eight area organizations have been named as host city supporters for the six matches in Philadelphia ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup, beginning June 14.

Comcast, Independence Blue Cross, PECO, Penn Medicine, the Eagles, and tourism board Visit PA were named, along with Conshohocken-based pharmaceutical giant Cencora, and philanthropic organization, the William Penn Foundation.

According to a release from Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the organization tasked with the planning and execution of events, “these organizations will play a vital role in ensuring the success of the tournament while creating a powerful and lasting legacy of this generational event for the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Perhaps more importantly for these companies, the designation approves them to advertise and have branded signage both in-stadium at Lincoln Financial Field (which will be renamed to Philadelphia Stadium for the matches), offer rights to host activations at FIFA’s Fan Fest at Lemon Hill Mansion, and, according to a release, offers “exclusive hospitality and ticketing opportunities, and visibility through local marketing and promotional campaigns.”

Historically, FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, has kept stringent rules around who can advertise or align, using its namesake. But in the last several years, it has granted host cities the ability to look for businesses willing to put up a financial commitment to aid in offsetting the cost of putting on the tournament — and add its name to FIFA’s impressive list of global supporters.

The designation for host city supporters was afforded through a minimum financial commitment of $5 million, according to a report from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The deal would also appear to grant specific naming rights. In Wednesday’s announcement, Penn Medicine referred to itself as the host city’s “official medical services provider,” in reference to the games coming to Philadelphia.

“We’re all extremely excited to see the World Cup come to Philadelphia,” said Dr. Patrick J. Brennan, chief medical officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “Being the official medical services provider for the Philadelphia World Cup 2026 host city, in what will be the largest sporting event Pennsylvania has ever seen, is a great responsibility that we’re ready and excited for.”

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 projects an economic infusion of nearly $770 million into the city, as over a million visitors are expected to come to Philly for the five group stage matches and a Round of 16 knockout game on July 4.

Being front and center as a host city supporter is an immense opportunity for exposure for these organizations, many of which have been tasked with, or have taken on, legacy projects long after the tournament passes through.

“The William Penn Foundation is interested in helping to ensure that this global moment delivers meaningful, lasting benefits for Philadelphians,” said Shawn McCaney, the organization’s executive director. “We’ve focused our investment on strengthening community soccer programs and facilities, as well as improving Lemon Hill so that it can serve as a vital park space for residents and visitors to the city for years to come. These investments strongly align with our commitment to improve public spaces for the people of Philadelphia.”

