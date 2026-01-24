The NWSL still wants an expansion team in Philadelphia, if a buyer comes along

If you’re only a casual soccer follower, you might wonder why Trinity Rodman’s contract saga drew so much attention on these pages and beyond.

The local answer starts with the U.S. women’s soccer team’s longtime popularity here, even though none of the senior players are from here these days.

That was proven again when the Americans came to town in October. There were quite a few Rodman jerseys in the stands even though she wasn’t on the squad. She has genuine, cut-through star power, the first American women’s soccer player to reach that peak since the era of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Carli Lloyd.

In the year and a half leading to the 2027 World Cup, we’ll find out if any of Rodman’s current compatriots will meet her up there. Sophia Wilson will certainly be a candidate when she returns from maternity leave. Catarina Macario’s bright star will grow even brighter if she comes back to the NWSL this summer, as has been rumored lately. Lily Yohannes is meeting the hype as a young phenom.

But there’s another piece too, one which could have a big impact locally.

The NWSL would quite like to have a Philadelphia team, if anyone would like to step up and own it.

“We love Philadelphia,” commissioner Jessica Berman told The Inquirer on Friday. “We think Philadelphia will be a great NWSL market one day, and certainly among the cities that would be in contention.”

The subject no doubt gave Berman a few minutes of respite from a grilling about the league’s controversial High Impact Player rule. That fracas won’t die down any time soon, not least because the NWSL Players Association has taken the league to arbitration over it.

But at some point down the line, there will be other subjects to discuss, and expansion is always on the list. The league is adding teams in Denver and Boston this year, and will add Atlanta in 2028.

When Atlanta’s team kicks off, Philadelphia will be the only city that had teams in the two prior leagues, the Women’s United Soccer Association (2001-03) and Women’s Professional Soccer (2010-11), but lacks a NWSL team.

Meanwhile, the WNBA will launch an expansion team here in 2030, and the Unrivaled basketball circuit has sold out Xfinity Mobile Arena for a doubleheader this Friday. That puts more proof on the table that Philadelphia fans have an interest in women’s sports.

A group of investors has been working on a local NWSL expansion bid, but has not yet been willing to talk publicly about it.

That leaves Berman waiting along with everyone else.

“We do not have any news to break, or current timeline, or plan of when that might happen,” she said. “But I know I’ve shared with you before: we love that city, we know and believe a women’s soccer team in the NWSL would be successful there. And we look forward to the day when the circumstances are right.”