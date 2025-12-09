Your next chance to get FIFA World Cup tickets starts Thursday

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially six months away, and Philadelphians’ next chance to buy general admission tickets starts Thursday.

From Dec. 11 to Jan. 13, fans can enter a lottery for the chance to buy World Cup match tickets, like the two previous lottery phases before. The “random selection draw” is the third of several ticket sale phases leading up to the World Cup’s first match on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City.

During the first two ticket phases, the United States, Canada, and Mexico (in that order) drove the bulk of ticket sales, according to FIFA. Fans across 212 countries have already bought tickets.

However, since the final draw took place Friday, the World Cup matchups and schedule have been finalized. This will be the first ticket sale phase that fans can apply for single-game match tickets for exact match-ups and teams.

Next year’s World Cup will take place in 16 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including in Philadelphia, where six matches will be played. Powerhouses Brazil and France, home to some of the world’s best players, are confirmed to be playing in the City of Brotherly Love.

How to enter the random selection draw for FIFA World Cup tickets

To enter the ticket lottery, applicants must first create a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets.

The lottery application form will become available on FIFA’s website starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, and will close at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Log in during the application window and complete the random selection draw application form.

Winners will be selected in a random draw, with notifications starting soon after Jan. 13. Those selected will receive an assigned date and time to purchase tickets, subject to availability.

Single-match tickets to all 104 games, plus venue-specific and team-specific options, will be made available to choose from. That means fans in the Philadelphia area could buy tickets for matches at Lincoln Financial Field — if selected.

Fans who have applied to previous ticket sale lotteries must submit a new application form.