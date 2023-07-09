Union start difficult stretch with a 3-1 loss to Galaxy, seek to regain winning identity

CARSON, Calif. — It’s a losing streak of two games, but somehow it seems like more, given how the Union’s (10-7-4, 34 points) positive momentum in the league was extinguished by losses to Atlanta and then the L.A. Galaxy (5-9-7, 22 points) on Saturday.

With the 3-1 loss on the West Coast, the Union is now in a bit of an identity crisis, as the players haven’t showed off their defense-first transition game on a consistent basis.

Man of the match

Forward Mikael Uhre not only scored the lone goal for the Union, but he also did so in an emphatic way that demonstrated the solution for what plagued members of the squad on several of attacking plays.

Hesitation and extra touches or passes killed the momentum of numerous Union plays. When Uhre got the chance at the top of the box, from a fortunate bounce off a Galaxy defender, he pulled the trigger immediately and brought the Union level. It didn’t last, but for a bit, the game was shaping up to be a classic.

Key offensive stat

1. It’s one thing to point out that the Union didn’t look sharp. It’s another thing to note that five Galaxy players had a passing accuracy percentage of over 90, while the Union had only a single player reach that mark.

As much as people will heap accolades on standout Riqui Puig, he was not one of the Galaxy five. Arguably, the consistent performances of his teammates were likely a notable reason why the creative star of a team felt empowered to try more daring passes which didn’t always come off.

Key defensive stat

5. Joe Bendik, filling in as best as he could while Andre Blake captains Jamaica in the Gold Cup, didn’t have his best game, but the goalkeeper did make five saves. Those are likely to be forgotten as Bendik’s errors led directly to his team’s defeat. Yet it was those stops he did make that kept the game close for much of the night.

Notable quotes

“Similar to Atlanta, we weren’t sharp enough to take points on the road. We weren’t good enough all over the field. It hurts. Difficult night.” — Union manager Jim Curtin

“He’s a great player. He connects the defense with the midfield and with his dribbling off the ball. He’s fast with the ball and without the ball. He played for Barcelona. Long term, he’s definitely too good for the league. We will see how long he plays here.” — Union midfielder Leon Flach on Puig.

“We need to be in the playoffs.” — Galaxy midfielder Puig

Biggest result elsewhere

The Union didn’t gain ground in the Eastern Conference with the loss to the Galaxy, but also didn’t suffer too badly, since Nashville SC lost to the Chicago Fire, 1-0, on a Fabian Herbers goal.

The Union have played the Galaxy 13 times and have one win to show for it.

Now the team will have to regroup against Nashville on Wednesday.

