Gio Reyna, Zack Steffen return to USMNT for this month’s Concacaf Nations League games

The U.S. men’s soccer team will take a big step toward closing the Reyna-Berhalter scandal when Gio Reyna returns to the squad for this month’s Concacaf Nations League games.

Reyna headlines a 24-player squad that will play in the final games of the group stage, March 24 at Grenada and March 27 at home vs. El Salvador in Orlando.

“The situation during the World Cup was handled as a group, there was a positive response from the player, and we all moved forward,” interim U.S. manager Anthony Hudson said in a statement. “Clearly it became a bit more complex in the months since the World Cup, but as far as we’re concerned Gio is a part of our program. He’s a good guy and a top talent and he is evaluated like any other player. We made the roster decisions based on what gives the team the best opportunity to win these games, and we brought him in because we think he can help us do that.”

But Reyna is not the only big player returning to the team. Downingtown’s Zack Steffen is back among the goalkeepers after controversially not making the World Cup roster last fall.

» READ MORE: A timeline of the Reyna-Berhalter scandal that rocked U.S. soccer

The sense at the time was that since Matt Turner was going to be the starter, it didn’t make sense to take Steffen as a backup. But Turner hasn’t played for English Premier League club Arsenal in a month and a half, while Steffen is a locked-in starter for English second-tier club Middlesbrough — as he aimed for when he went there on loan from Manchester City last summer.

Steffen has been playing well, too. Middlesbrough has lost just four of 21 games since the start of last November, and is in third place in the standings.

“We’re very excited to have Zack back in — he’s been in good form for Middlesbrough,” Hudson said.

The local news also includes Media’s Auston Trusty, whose strong play for English second-tier club Birmimgham City earned him his first senior U.S. callup since January of last year.

“Auston is having a really good season with Birmingham City,” Hudson said. “Myself and others on the staff have seen him play live and we’re very pleased with his performances in the Championship.”

Those “others” include U.S. assistant B.J. Callaghan, a former Union assistant who coached Trusty when the player rose through the club’s academy to MLS.

» READ MORE: Philly-bred USMNT assistant coach B.J. Callaghan helps navigate a time of uncertainty

Bear, Del.’s Mark McKenzie is also back thanks to his fine season with Belgium’s Genk. And Medford’s Brenden Aaronson and Hershey’s Christian Pulisic are among 11 players from the World Cup squad on this roster.

We’ll see if the quintet introduce their teammates to the many Wawas in the Orlando area.

Other notable names called up include striker Daryl Dike, who missed his World Cup shot due to injury; striker Ricardo Pepi, also among the controversial omissions; winger Alejandro Zendejas, newly-committed to the U.S. over Mexico; and Taylor Booth, a 21-year-old winger prospect who’s playing well for Dutch first-division club Utrecht. Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson is the only MLS player on the squad, and he’ll be warmly welcomed after missing his World Cup shot due to a brutal Achilles tendon injury last May.

The biggest absence is captain and midfield star Tyler Adams. His Premier League club, Leeds United, announced that he suffered a hamstring injury this week and U.S. Soccer agreed to not bring him over.

Players will begin reporting to training camp in Orlando on Sunday. The U.S. should win both games, but there’s a little jeopardy on the table because El Salvador held the Americans to a 1-1 tie in San Salvador last August. Winning the group will qualify the U.S. for the Nations League final four in May; finishing first or second will quality it for the Gold Cup that runs from July 24-Aug. 16.

» READ MORE: Alejandro Zendejas chooses the USMNT over Mexico for his international future

The U.S. roster

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town, England), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough, England), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England)

Defenders (8): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo, Belgium), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, Englan), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City, England)

Midfielders (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Leeds United, England), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Alan Soñora (Juárez, Mexico)

Forwards (7): Taylor Booth (Utrecht, Netherlands), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion, England), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Alex Zendejas (Club América, Mexico)

The March schedule

Friday, March 24: at Grenada, 8 p.m. (Universo, HBO Max, Peacock)

Monday, March 27: vs. El Salvador at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock)