“He has a way of finding space and getting open while your team still has the ball,” said Curtin, who played with Blanco on the Chicago Fire in the early 2000s. “He’s a key player, a top player, and one that comes to life in the transition moments. He might pop up on the right, on the left, centrally. José [Andrés Martínez] will have a job to do, certainly, to know where he is at all times.”