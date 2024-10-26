Union reserve goalkeeper Holden Trent dies suddenly at age 25

The Union announced Saturday that reserve goalkeeper Holden Trent died suddenly at age 25.

No cause of death was given.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Mr. Trent’s family announced on his Instagram page that he had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital, with no further details.

“The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent,” the team said in a statement. “While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better. He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and his friends.”

Mr. Trent’s family said Saturday: “We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends. Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming. Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden.”

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Mr. Trent was drafted by the Union in December 2022 out of High Point University. He subsequently signed a contract that was guaranteed for 2023 and had team options through 2026.

It marked the first time the Union used a pick in Major League Soccer’s college draft since 2018, and the first time they used a first-round pick since 2016. Before then (and since), the team preferred to promote young prospects from within their youth academy, so they traded picks away for other assets.

A series of injuries limited Mr. Trent’s playing time. In particular, a broken finger that he suffered last year did not heal as planned, so he had surgery at the start of this year.

He played six games over his two years as a pro, the last on June 26 of this season.

“Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent,” commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia. We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates, and the entire Philadelphia Union community.”

Garber further said that the league “is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time.”

The Union said that “out of respect to Holden’s friends and family, there will be no further statements at this time” and asked that the family’s “privacy is respected as they grieve.”