Charlotte FC selected centerback Hamady Diop with the No. 1 overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2023.

Charlotte FC acquired the No. 1 overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2023 from expansion side St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2024 GAM, up to $50,000 in conditional GAM, and Charlotte’s first-round selection (20th overall) in MLS SuperDraft 2023.

Charlotte have now taken the No. 1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick in consecutive years after drafting midfielder Ben Bender out of the University of Maryland in 2022. The last MLS club to do so was D.C. United when they selected Alecko Eskandarian in 2003 and then traded up to acquire Freddy Adu in 2004.

The last No. 1 overall pick to be traded was Jack Harrison in 2016, who was dealt from Chicago Fire FC to New York City FC after being selected.

“The league is growing; it’s improving,” said Diop after his selection. “They’re selling players to leagues around the world, and they’re also keeping and developing some great players.”

The defender mentioned he was excited to be selected by the MLS team closest to where he played his college soccer in nearby Clemson.