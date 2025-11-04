Union extend hurricane relief drive to benefit Andre Blake’s Jamaica and Danley Jean Jacques’ Haiti

The Union have extended their donation drive to collect items for people affected by Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean. They have also expanded the effort, now including goalkeeper Andre Blake’s Jamaica and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques’ Haiti.

The drive began Saturday with collections at the team’s watch parties for Game 2 of their playoff series against Chicago. This round is open for donations to be dropped off at the team’s headquarters, located at 2501 Seaport Drive in Chester.

Advertisement

Items requested include hygiene, medical and health, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food. A more detailed list is available on the Union’s website.

Blake and Jean Jacques have put their names on the campaign. Along with their play for the club, they are expected to head to their national teams next week for the final games of Concacaf’s 2026 men’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

Jamaica plays at Trinidad & Tobago on Nov. 13, then hosts Curaçao on Nov. 18. The Reggae Boyz are atop Group B, leading Curaçao by 9 points to 8, with Trinidad & Tobago third at 5.

Haiti hosts Costa Rica on Nov. 13 and Nicaragua on Nov. 18, though “hosts” isn’t the full truth. Because of political unrest, Les Grenadiers are playing their home games in Curaçao.

» READ MORE: Andre Blake stars again for the Union while keeping hurricane-hit Jamaica in mind

A squad that also includes former Union fan favorite Fafà Picault is third in Group C on 5 points, with Costa Rica second on 6 and Honduras first on 8.

The top finisher in each group qualifies directly for the World Cup, and the two best second-place teams across the three groups will go to the inter-confederation playoffs in March.