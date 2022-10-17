CF Montreal 2, Orlando City 0

MONTREAL — Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Koné's goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat on offense, managing just five shots and no shots on goal in the match. Mihailovic’s successful PK came in the final minute of play when there was little chance for Orlando to equalize.

Montreal’s win continued a trend in which U.S.-based teams have now won only 2 of 13 all-time playoff matches in Canada.

The Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, Montreal advances to the conference semifinals to play either NYCFC or Miami. No. 3 NYCFC and No. 6 Miami play on Monday night.

Montreal outshot Orlando 11-5, and scored on its only two shots on goal in the match. The playoff win comes after a four-game winning streak to end the regular season by Montreal. Montreal became the second MLS team to win its first five home playoff games.

Orlando, in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, was met with more postseason disappointment. Now 0-3-1 in the playoffs, Orlando has advanced only once — on penalties against NYCFC in 2020.

» READ MORE: Sergio Santos helps FC Cincinnati set up a reunion with the Union in the playoffs

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2 (Austin wins on penalties)

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver stopped two penalties during the penalty shootout, and a third one sailed high over the crossbar, as Austin advanced past Real Salt Lake 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the MLS Cup playoffs on Sunday.

Austin, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, was victorious in its first playoff appearance and advanced to face either No. 3 Dallas or No. 6 Minnesota in the conference semifinals. Dallas and Minnesota play on Monday night.

Austin rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, tying the score on a pair of goals by Sebastián Driussi, who also converted his penalty during the shootout. Diego Fagúndez and Emiliano Rigoni also scored their penalties as Austin went three-for-three against RSL’s Zac MacMath.

RSL took an early 2-0 lead when Sergio Córdova scored in the third minute and added a penalty kick in the 15th. Driussi, who scored 22 goals in the regular season, answered in the 31st minute and RSL led 2-1 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin drew the first red card of his career, forcing RSL to play a man short for 68 minutes (plus injury time). The man advantage led to a 38-11 advantage in shots for Austin, with Austin firing 11 shots on goal to just four for RSL. While RSL was down a man, MacMath, who made nine saves, only allowed Driussi’s game-tying penalty kick in the 94th minute.

Austin advances in the playoffs for the first time despite a late-season slump that resulted in only four wins in the final 16 matches and one win in the last seven — a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

» READ MORE: Why Andre Blake is the most important player in Union history