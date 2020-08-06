He isn’t the first 19-year-old to be soundly beaten by Chará in a game, and he won’t be the last. Aaronson had 35 touches, completed 16 of 19 passes, created just one chance, and had zero shots, tackles, interceptions or clearances. But the one time he got free on the left side, he launched one of the Union’s best moves of the night with a run and pinpoint pass to Andrew Wooten.