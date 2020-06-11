The Union will play Inter Miami, New York City FC, and Nashville SC in the group stage of Major League Soccer’s tournament, which will be held at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando starting next month.
MLS held the draw for the group stage Thursday afternoon in an event streamed online. Most of the proceedings were an actual draw, but some parts of it were fixed.
Six teams were set as “seeded," one for each group, and two of the teams in Group A were preset: nominal “home team” Orlando City as the “seed,” and expansion team Inter Miami. The two Florida clubs -- it’s hard to call them rivals yet, because they’ve never played each other -- will meet in the tournament’s first game on July 8.
That’s the group the Union landed in, along with the Chicago Fire. It’s a group with six teams, unlike the rest of the groups, which. have four, because MLS has 26 teams. Each team will play three group stage games, which means the teams in Group A won’t all play each other.
The Union’s games against Miami and NYCFC will have the highest profiles because of the statures of those teams. Miami’s dynamic squad is led by Mexico’s Rodolfo Pizarro. New York has made the playoffs four straight years.
But the Nashville game might mean the most to Union fans, because three Nashville players used to play here: David Accam, Drexel product Tribbett and Southwest Philadelphia-bred Derrick Jones. The team also has Wyndmoor native Daniel Lovitz.
The top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers overall will advance to the knockout rounds, similar to how it works at a World Cup.
We still don’t know the game schedule, which means we don’t know exactly when the Union will play. They would surely like to, and not just for soccer purposes. The Union are one of 14 teams that could be the first in their local markets to play a game since the coronavirus pandemic began, depending on what Major League Baseball does.
Three MLS teams know they’ll be first in their markets because they don’t have MLB teams. And eight know they won’t be because their local NWSL team will precede them. (Four MLS teams share ownership with their local NWSL teams.)
Group A: Orlando City, Inter Miami, New York City FC, Union, Chicago Fire, Nashville SC
Group B: Seattle Sounders, FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes
Group C: Toronto FC, New England Revolution, Montreal Impact, D.C. United
Group D: Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United
Group E: Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew
Group F: Los Angeles FC, Los Angeles Galaxy, Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers
Union: Inter Miami, New York City FC, Nashville SC
