The chorus turned into a cacophony as Ellis’ team failed to beat France in three straight contests, starting with a 3-0 drubbing in 2017 that set Les Bleues on course to be co-favorites in the World Cup they hosted. But when the teams met in Paris in the quarterfinals, Ellis’ experience in women’s soccer’s toughest pressure-cooker prevailed. She didn’t make all the right moves, but she made more than any other coach in the field. The U.S. didn’t just win the World Cup, it did so with a perfect 7-0 record -- better than in 2015 -- and beat five of the world’s top teams in succession: Sweden, Spain, France, England and the Netherlands.