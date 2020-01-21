Ellis let the crowd at one of her speeches in on a secret about that game. Remember Megan Rapinoe’s free-kick goal that flummoxed French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi? It was the same set-piece play that the U.S. had run in a game against France in 2018, and it produced a goal that time, too. Ellis kept it in the playbook and, with help from longtime assistant coach Tony Gustavsson, redeployed it in practice.