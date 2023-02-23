Joaquín Torres goes from foe to friend in move from Montreal to Union

Sometimes the greatest respect lies between sporting rivals. During the last MLS season, while the Union were chasing LAFC for the Supporters’ Shield and falling short only on games won, CF Montreal was quietly putting together its best season to finish third overall and close behind the Union in the Eastern Conference.

Argentine midfielder Joaquín Torres, who played 56 games for Montreal across the MLS regular season and playoffs, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists, was a key part of the team’s success over the last two seasons.

When manager Wilfried Nancy departed the Canadian club in December and the Union realized early this year that Torres was available, sporting director Ernst Tanner and manager Jim Curtin didn’t waste any time converting Torres from an opponent to a teammate by signing him.

Curtin said that not since the Brazilian player Ilsinho was on the Union roster has the team had fielded a player who is as much a threat off the dribble as Torres.

Advertisement

“Torres shows just a little something extra special that maybe we haven’t had in past seasons, a guy that can be one-v-one.”

» READ MORE: The Union have rarely had must-watch players. Jack McGlynn is one right now.

The respect from Torres was mutual, although he hadn’t expected a transfer after Montreal’s good season.

“Montreal changed their coach, so we were all starting over again [to prove ourselves],” Torres said in Spanish to The Inquirer. “Honestly, it turned out to be a nice surprise. Philadelphia is a great team and organization. It’s one of the best in the league. I’m really happy to be able to be here.”

The most difficult transition for many foreign players to make is usually the initial one from their home countries. Torres, who previously played for Newell’s Old Boys in the Argentine city of Rosario, had already managed that transition with a loan to Greece and a stint with Volos. Although he still missed some of the fan fervor for soccer that’s unique to Argentina, he appreciated other aspects of MLS, such as players’ checks arriving on time.

» READ MORE: How to watch Union games in the new Apple MLS Season Pass streaming package

“It’s very organized, especially the league administration, and that’s reassuring to a player,” said Torres, explaining why he recommends playing in MLS to fellow Argentine pros. “They’ve asked about how it is. I tell them it’s good; it’s nice and competitive. It’s set up for players to play and prove themselves. I give them the best references about coming and playing in this league.”

At 5-foot-5, Torres doesn’t seem imposing on the attack, but his guile and skill on the ball often make defenders look silly.

“He’s not going to be a big physical presence,” Curtin said. “But you can see when the ball gets at his feet, people drop and backpedal.”

Whether Torres will be a super sub like Ilsinho or partner more regularly with the Union’s established attacking trio of Dániel Gazdag, Julián Carranza, and Mikael Uhre remains to be seen. But with the Union in contention for five trophies this season (Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup, Open Cup, Concacaf Champions, and Leagues Cup), Curtin is planning for a more versatile squad that works with different formations and lineups.

“I’m adapting,” said Torres. “In the practices and the [preseason] games I’ve been playing, I felt very comfortable in the position and formations I’m playing. I’m a player who likes to attack one-v-one more than anything, but I also like to combine with my teammates and pass one-touch in tight spaces, trying to assist the forwards to break free in the attack, or convert chances myself.”

» READ MORE: Mikael Uhre aims for a 20-goal season in his second year with the Union

From his home in Argentina, Torres watched the Union come within 90 seconds of winning the MLS Cup in November, but he wasn’t imagining then about how he could perhaps contribute to the club.

“I had no idea that I’d be with the Union then, so I wasn’t thinking about if they needed my help,” Torres said. “It was a good game, very even. Either team might have won it. Philadelphia was very close and could have won it. The players all played a great final that day.

» READ MORE: The Eagles, Phillies, and Union lost championships in a 99-day span. Wasn’t it wonderful?

“I’m new, so I don’t have that thorn of revenge [about finishing as runner-up], but yes, all the players on the team that came so close last year are really focused on returning and winning and that’s what we’re working toward. We’re preparing; we’re planning on going as far as we possibly can.”

With Carranza and other Latino members of the squad as the Union’s unofficial welcome committee, Torres has already been informed about where to buy supplies locally for Argentine barbecues and maté, the herbal tea beloved in his home country. He’s also well aware of the rumors that icon and World Cup winner Lionel Messi might one day join the league, possibly as a player/owner with Inter Miami.

“It’s crazy to imagine that Messi, the best in the entire world, would, like the rumors say, come to MLS,” Torres said of his role model, who also began his career at Newell’s Old Boys. “That would be incredible, to play against him in this league. It would be a dream.”