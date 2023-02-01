How to watch Union games in the new Apple MLS Season Pass streaming package

The new Major League Soccer streaming package on Apple’s platforms, MLS Season Pass, is now available for fans to purchase. Here are answers to all the big questions about watching Union games, what devices you can watch on, what else is in the package, and more.

How much does the Apple MLS streaming package cost?

$14.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. If you already have Apple TV+, you can get it for $12.99 per month or $79.99 for the year.

If you’re a T-Mobile or Metro cell phone customer, you’re in luck: you can get MLS Season Pass free through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Click here for more details and instructions.

Is every Union game on the Apple MLS streaming package?

Yes. Apple is paying MLS at least $250 million a year for the next 10 years for the global broadcast rights to every game in the league, plus games in the Leagues Cup tournament where MLS teams will play teams from Mexico’s Liga MX. The package will also have Union reserve team games in the MLS Next Pro league, and some Union youth academy team games.

Where are Union games on TV?

The biggest deal in this deal — as Apple’s famed Ted Lasso character might say — is that there are no local TV broadcasts of MLS games anymore. That means no more Union games on PHL17, or the New York teams on MSG and YES Network, and so on across the country.

Apple’s streaming platform will be the exclusive home of almost every regular-season game, except for a limited number of national TV games on Fox channels. Fox’s broadcast network will have 15 regular-season games in English this year and FS1 will have 19. Fox Deportes will have them all in Spanish.

The Union have three games on TV this year: May 17 vs. D.C. United (FS1), July 2 at Atlanta United (Fox29), and Sept. 3 vs. the New York Red Bulls (FS1).

Univision’s channels will also have some Leagues Cup games.

Notably, national TV games won’t be exclusive to those networks. They’ll also be streamed on Apple’s platform, and the announcers will be different there. So if you don’t like Fox’s announcers for a given game, you can see who’s calling it on the Apple broadcast, or vice versa.

Will any MLS games be streamed free outside the Apple paywall?

Yes. The plan for this year is for six games leaguewide each week to be available free of charge. That should average out to 14 or so games for each team this year. The free games should be announced a few weeks in advance on a rolling basis.

Also, every game on the season’s first weekend will be available for free. Featured games exclusively on Apple’s platform include the Union’s opener against Columbus, expansion team St. Louis City SC’s debut at Austin FC, and a Los Angeles Galaxy-LAFC “El Tráfico” rivalry showdown at the Rose Bowl.

The much-anticipated MLS 360 whip-around show, with live look-ins and highlights on game nights, will always be behind the paywall — except for the first weekend of the season.

How do I sign up for the Apple MLS streaming package?

You have to create an Apple account first. If you have any Apple device — an iPhone, iPad, an Apple TV, an Apple Watch, or a Mac computer — you already have an account. Open up the Apple TV app on your device (except for a watch), then scroll down on the home page and look for the “MLS Season Pass” section. That’s the official name of the MLS streaming package.

If you don’t see it, the next step depends on your device. If you have an Apple TV device, go to the Sports tab. If you have another kind of device connected to your TV, there might be a Sports tab, or you can see if there’s a search box.

If you’re starting from an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer and you don’t see MLS Season Pass on the home page, use the search box.

You can also go through the Apple News app. Tap on the “Following” icon, and you’ll get a big menu of options. Go to “Sports,” and you’ll see “My Sports.” Go there, and you’ll see a way to add teams and leagues to follow. You can pick the Union or other teams in MLS, or the league as a whole. And you can follow other soccer leagues and teams, including the NWSL, if you want to.

Once you’ve picked your favorite teams and leagues, they should show up on your Apple TV app home page on a regular basis. MLS games should show up on the “Up Next” list, which is near the top. And on the Apple News app, you’ll have a customized scoreboard with icons to click on that will take you to broadcasts on game days.

Do Union season ticket-holders get free Apple MLS streaming?

Yes. If you’re a full season ticket-holder for the Union or any other MLS team, you get a free subscription. And you can share it with up to five other people with Apple accounts through the sharing function on Apple devices.

Do Union games have local blackouts for online streaming?

No. That’s one of the big selling points for the Apple deal: there are no blackouts anywhere in the world. You can watch games on devices at home, or if you’re down the Shore, or if you’re traveling across the country, or beyond.

Will I get push alert notifications for broadcasts?

Yes, if you have an Apple device, for whatever teams and leagues you pick as favorites in the app. If you get an alert on your phone or tablet, tapping on it will take you straight to the broadcast. Apple TVs also have alerts that you can click on with the device’s remote. (This also works for sports on other streaming apps, like Temple basketball games on ESPN’s app or NWSL games on Paramount+.)

What is there to watch beyond games in MLS Season Pass?

A lot of stuff, Apple and MLS say: highlights, full-game replays going back to 2019, lots of famous playoff games, features on each team’s history, drone tours of stadiums, and content produced by the teams throughout the year. If you want to know everything Union manager Jim Curtin said at his latest news conference, for example, the video will be there.

Once you’re set up with the subscription and pick your favorite team, it will jump to the front of the list of teams when you scroll down the home page. Make sure you have the latest operating system on your device, too.

What non-Apple devices have the Apple TV app?

The full list, according to MLS and Apple, is: Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and other smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and Comcast Xfinity.

Really, Comcast cable boxes have the Apple TV app?

Yes, the X1 box has the app. Once you have your account set up, push the big “Xfinity” button, then navigate to “Apps.” Then open the Apple TV app and log in with your Apple account.

Doing that will put games on your TV if you don’t have an Apple TV box. It also should put the games in the X1 software’s Sports tab, which other streaming platforms like Peacock and ESPN+ also do if you’re logged into them.

That function with Apple might not work perfectly right away, but Apple wants it to work. And it usually works with Apple’s Major League Baseball games, so it should work with this too.

What if I have an Android device?

You probably noticed that’s not listed above. While Apple TV works with Google’s Chromecast streaming device, there’s no Apple TV app for Android phones or tablets. But you can watch games through the device’s web browser at tv.apple.com. That address also works if you want to watch games on a computer.

Note that you can’t set favorite teams through the web browser. That said, if you have a Mac computer with the Apple News app, you can set favorites there by clicking on the My Sports icon.

Who are the broadcasters that MLS and Apple hired?

There are a lot of them. All regular-season, playoff and Leagues Cup games will have broadcasts in English and Spanish, and games with MLS’s three Canadian teams will also have broadcasts in French.

Some of the big names hired include play-by-play callers Max Bretos, Jenn Hildreth, Ramses Sandoval and Pablo Ramírez; analysts Taylor Twellman, Brian Dunseth and Eduardo Biscayart; and whiparound show host Liam McHugh.

Five of the analysts hired have Philly ties. Former Union captain Maurice Edu, former Union local TV analyst Danny Higginbotham, and longtime Philadelphia resident Lori Lindsey are English-language game analysts; long-ago Union striker Carlos Ruiz is a Spanish-language game analyst; and Union all-time leading scorer Sébastien Le Toux is a French-language game analyst.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said in January that the expectation is to have 14 English-language broadcast crews, 14 Spanish-language crews, and three French-language crews. They’ll all call games from inside stadiums this year, which is good news for soccer fans fed up with games called off monitors.

You’ll also be able to sync the home team’s radio broadcast with the live video if there is one. There reportedly are plans to add the away team’s radio broadcast, but that’s hot ready yet.

Every game night will include pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage in English and Spanish.

Some veteran MLS broadcasters who’ve called games locally and nationally since MLS launched in 1996 were not hired. They include the Union’s JP Dellacamera, D.C. United’s Dave Johnson, and the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Joe Tutino.

What will the pregame and postgame coverage be?

The pregame show is called MLS Countdown, and there are up to four editions of it on a game night. The first is at 7 p.m. ET, half an hour leading into what will usually be a large number of 7:30 kickoffs.

Almost every game this year will start at 7:30 p.m. in the local time where it’s played. So there will be a pregame show each hour. The ones for the central and mountain time zones will be 15 minutes instead of 30, because there will usually be fewer games with those kickoff times. When the west coast games come around in the last slot, they’ll get a half-hour pregame show.

Each pregame show will be for all the games that hour, with segments on each game coming up.

There will be one big postgame show, MLS Wrap-Up, at the end of the full night — which means 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

How much marketing will Apple do for MLS?

There are promises of a lot, but we’ll see what actually happens,.

Will I see ads for the Union and MLS in Apple stores?

Yes, there are plans for ads and events with players and coaches.

This article will be updated with more questions and answers in the coming weeks as we see how everything really works.