“It speaks volumes to the quality of Jurgen in terms of him being able to get the players that fit into what he actually wants, but the club and the fans have also backed that situation,” Barnes said. “There are players who we have signed — Fabinho, for example, and other players who may not have been world superstars, that under different circumstances the crowd would have been very negative because unless you sign a world-class player for 70 million [pounds], you’re seen as lacking ambition. Whereas if Jurgen Klopp signs Mickey Mouse, the fans will back him, because we know that he can get the best out of Mickey Mouse.”