Ex-Union midfielder Jack McGlynn set to join the USMNT’s Nations League squad as an injury replacement

CARSON, Calif. — When the U.S. men’s soccer team took the field Monday for its first practice ahead of the Concacaf Nations League final four, a few guest players joined those who were officially on the roster.

That wasn’t too surprising. Some of the rostered players were on their way over from Europe during the day, and it’s nothing to have a few extras around for scrimmages.

One of them was former Union midfielder Jack McGlynn, and it turns out he wasn’t just there to make up the numbers.

Midfielder Johnny Cardoso did not play for his club, Real Betis of Spain’s La Liga, over the weekend because of a minor muscle injury. It ended up mattering enough that he did not travel. A source with knowledge of the matter said McGlynn is expected to be added to the roster, soon after the Washington Post was first to report the news.

» READ MORE: Brenden Aaronson surprisingly dropped from USMNT for Concacaf Nations League final four

If it’s surprising that U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino didn’t call in a player from Europe, that’s in part because of how little time there is in this camp. Monday was the first of just three days of practice before Thursday’s semifinal against Panama (7 p.m., Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+), so bringing in a domestic-based player meant more time with the squad.

Had Pochettino looked to Europe, the leading candidates would have been Medford native Brenden Aaronson and Columbus Crew alum Aidan Morris. Both are midfielders in England’s second-tier Championship, with Leeds United and Middlesbrough respectively.

The Union sold McGlynn to Houston early last month for $2.1 million upfront, up to $1.3 million more in performance bonuses, and a 30% cut of any future sale to a club abroad. The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will each get 10% of the pie as well, since the Union broke MLS homegrown territory rules when they recruited the Queens, N.Y., native in 2019.

McGlynn arrived in camp fresh off registering his first assist for Houston, a free kick service with his renowned left foot. He has started all four games for the Dynamo this year, but they are winless with three losses and one tie. (One of the losses was a 4-1 rout by Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi didn’t play but McGlynn struggled nonetheless.)

» READ MORE: Why the Union sold Jack McGlynn to Houston instead of anywhere in Europe

The swap has not yet been officially announced because Concacaf has to clear it first.

It’s unclear whether there will be other moves. Media-born Auston Trusty, a Union alum like Aaronson, did not play for Scotland’s Celtic in their big rivalry clash with Rangers on Sunday. Celtic manager Brendan Rogers said before the game that Trusty “picked up a slight calf knock” in practice.

Trusty would have been among the players en route across the globe on Monday.

After the U.S. plays Panama, Canada will play Mexico in the other semifinal at 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia time. The third-place game and final are Sunday at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

CBS’s Paramount+ streaming platform is the only place to watch the games in English. Univision will televise all but the third-place game on its main broadcast network, and all four games on its cable channel TUDN.