How the Union pulled off one of their most unexpected wins ever, 3-1 at Portland

The Union have been around for long enough now that it’s hard to say any one game is the most remarkable in team history. But Saturday night’s 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers, the team’s first win of the regular season, is certainly a candidate.

A squad of just 16 players — 14 field players and two goalkeepers — had a back line and forwards, but a blob of a midfield. Alejandro Bedoya was the only one in the central unit with true defensive chops, as flanking him were Quinn Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello, and Markus Anderson.

It was down to luck as much as anything that Portland hit the post twice in the first 21 minutes instead of scoring. Moreno, $10 million midfield playmaker Evander, and newly-signed $4.3 million striker Jonathan Rodríguez seemed to have free reign over the field.

Yet a little of the upset magic that touches the rest of the country at this time of year alighted on Providence Park, a week before the Rose City hosts the real March Madness in the NCAA women’s tournament. This oddly-assembled Union bunch delivered 28 clearances, 14 interceptions, 12 tackles, and three blocks over 106 minutes of play, counting all the stoppage time.

“This group tends to be at their best when maybe they’re counted out,” Union manager Jim Curtin said afterward. “We talked in the pregame, obviously, about being shorthanded, but I promised the players if they gave maximum effort, I was certain we would get a result and bring points back to Philadelphia.”

Even watching from home, you could tell when the Union (1-0-3, 4 points) had started to impose themselves after that early stretch. They won back-to-back corner kicks in the 27th minute, and Carranza capitalized on the second to ram home Kai Wagner’s service.

Uhre’s hustle pays off

Mikael Uhre had a golden chance to double the lead in the 35th when he was one-on-one with Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis. But Uhre only shot the ball off Pantemis’ face, not in the net. It was as glaring of a failure as he’s had in his Union tenure, and it was hard to believe he’d get many more chances at all in the game — of that quality or otherwise.

As it turned out, Uhre did get another big chance in the 52nd, breaking free on the left wing with an outstanding defense-stretching run. This time, Pantemis got credit for coming off his line and making himself big to stop Uhre’s attempt at chipping over him — though the TV broadcast clearly caught Sullivan waving his arms in frustration.

The soccer gods must have liked Sullivan’s frustration, because they smiled on him six minutes later. Rafanello saw Pantemis off his line, tried an audacious long-range shot, and Pantemis punched it straight to Sullivan. The Bridesburg native reacted quickly and buried the chance.

In fact, the gods respect Uhre too. They saw how he kept pounding away at Portland’s defense with runs that stretched the back line to pieces. He also took a decent hit from Zac McGraw in the 66th minute that could have drawn a penalty kick.

Within seconds of that challenge, Uhre was right back at it. He charged down the right side, squared an inch-perfect cross for Carranza, and the Argentine cashed in.

The celebration felt as big as the goal. Carranza gave Uhre a big hug, then the entire team gathered for a collective embrace. They knew how big of an effort Uhre had given, and they appreciated it. So did Curtin.

“While it can be a cruel game, it is the fairest game in the world,” Curtin said. “The more you work, and the more you’re together, and the more you have the back of your teammate, and you’re willing to fight for him, the more you get rewarded. It tells the truth every time, and Mikael was rewarded and Julian [was] rewarded for their hard work tonight.”

Semmle’s signature game

Oliver Semmle had some good moments in his three prior games standing in for Andre Blake, but none of the outings was great overall. This one was what the Union wanted when they signed him to be their new No. 2 goalkeeper.

Semmle made five saves and a number of other clutch plays, keeping Portland at bay until Rodríguez’s unstoppable header in the 80th minute. It was a close-range finish of a Moreno cross, and Olivier Mbaizo stood little chance as the marker contesting the jump ball.

“Goalkeeping, you guys know how much I value it — it’s worth 12 to 15 points every season at a minimum,” Curtin said. “So we’re fortunate to have obviously Andre and Oliver now, who is only going to get better. He’s learning what it’s like at this level. I’m not knocking the USL, but it is a step up and he’ll tell you that as well.”

Semmle’s composure was as important as his athleticism. Providence Park is one of American soccer’s legendary venues, always packed to the rafters and thunderously loud. It also doesn’t help goalkeepers that the playing surface is artificial turf, often slicked with Cascadia’s perennial spring rain.

But Semmle stood tall amid it all, and deserves a lot of credit.

“He’s a good, level-headed kid,” Curtin said. “Pretty straight-faced and stone faced. I don’t always know what he’s thinking in there. But I really do like his demeanor in the back, and he did a good job for us.”

