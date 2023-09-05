Report: The Union recently rejected a record bid from Greece’s Olympiakos for Julián Carranza

Late Monday night, CBS Sports’ Nico Cantor reported what many Union fans already believed to be true: There were European clubs circling for star forward Julián Carranza during the recent summer transfer window.

Cantor reported that the Union received a proposal of 7 million euros ($7.5 million) plus bonuses and a sell-on fee from Greek giants Olympiakos for Carranza. While the Union rejected the move, it is worth noting that the Greek transfer window remains open until Sept. 11.

The Union’s record transfer departure is $6 million plus add-ons, which Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg paid for Brenden Aaronson in 2020. Aaronson, from Medford, has since moved on to England’s Leeds and is on loan this season in Germany with Union Berlin.

» READ MORE: Union takeaways: Kai Wagner’s hat trick of assists powered a needed win

Regarding Carranza, it is no surprise to see European clubs interested in adding his services. At 23 years old, the Argentine has already established himself as one of the best attacking players in Major League Soccer and is soon likely to make a move to a bigger league abroad.

Carranza is currently tied for fourth in MLS in goals with 12 and leads the Union with 26 goal contributions over all competitions. In 71 career games for the Union since being acquired from Inter Miami, initially on loan, Carranza has scored 31 goals and added 17 assists.

An offer from Olympiakos is nothing to sniff at, although Carranza is likely to have plenty of other suitors this winter. Olympiakos have won Greek’s top flight a record 47 times and are currently top of the table and have qualified for the Europa League group stage. The club’s distinguished alumni includes Rivaldo, Marcelo, James Rodríguez, Yaya Touré, and Esteban Cambiasso.

The Union’s decision to reject the bid and keep Carranza at least through the end of the season falls in line with the club’s ambitions of winning MLS Cup. After coming up just short the past two years, including last season in penalties to LAFC in MLS Cup, Jim Curtin and the Union are in championship-or-bust mode this season. Carranza is an integral part of the team’s title hopes, and retaining him despite a lucrative European offer is a firm commitment by the club that it is prioritizing winning and the present over business and the future.

The report also comes days after another Union star, Kai Wagner, hinted it is likely his last season with the club. The left-back, who is also one of MLS’ top assist men, is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal.

“It’s probably my last year in Philadelphia now,” said Wagner this week. “It was not my decision, but I have to take it.”

Wagner, 26, has flirted with transfers the past few seasons but has remained in Philadelphia against all odds. A German citizen, Wagner could move abroad or look to sign with another MLS club this offseason.

With Carranza and Wagner facing uncertain futures, the Union certainly have a lot at stake as the business end of the season approaches.