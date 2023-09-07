U.S. Soccer says Julie Ertz’s farewell game will be Sept. 21

American soccer fans will have one last chance to see Julie Ertz play after all.

The United States women’s national team announced Thursday that the team’s Sept. 21 friendly against South Africa will also serve as Ertz’s farewell match. The game, which will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, will be the USWNT’s first match since Ertz, 31, announced her retirement following the United States’ exit from the World Cup.

“I expected to just walk away after retirement, but to have the opportunity to say goodbye to my teammates and the fans one last time is something special that many players dream of,” Ertz said. “I wasn’t expecting this honor, so I’m very thankful to [interim head coach] Twila [Kilgore] and to U.S. Soccer for giving me the chance to close this chapter of my life with those who have made this journey so memorable.”

The native of Mesa, Ariz., is a surefire future U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer after earning 122 caps for the USWNT while playing at first as a defender, then as a midfielder, and then a defender again. A two-time U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year winner (2017, 2019), Ertz scored 20 goals and was a leading member of the teams that won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Ertz, who is married to Arizona Cardinals tight end and former Eagle Zach Ertz, spent a lot of time in Philadelphia and remains active in the area in terms of charity work.

Tickets for the Sept. 21 game are available here.