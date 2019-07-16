“There’s so many young girls that want to play, and want to be on the national team, and want to play professionally. To be able to have a league for them is huge," she said. “To be able to dream, to be able to play in a possible market that you’re from, or in the country that you’re from, is huge. … I’m so excited to go back to Chicago and see that support and continue to grow that, especially for the girls that while we were gone have been working their butts off to keep the NWSL going, to get points, to make it what it is.”