Kacper Przybylko’s transfer from the Union to the Chicago Fire became official on Saturday morning, as did the terms of the deal.

The Union will receive $1.15 million in allocation money, effectively cash that becomes bonus cap space, split evenly over this year and next year. (Which means $575,000 in each season.)

Przybylko leaves having tallied 40 goals and 14 assists for the Union in 96 games over three seasons. Originally signed in September 2018 for free by sporting director Ernst Tanner, Przybylko arrived in Philadelphia while rehabbing a long-term foot injury that had kept him off the field for over a year.

The 28-year-old Germany native of Polish citizenship didn’t end up making his Union debut until early in the 2019 season. He quickly took off, scoring 15 goals in 26 games that year — the second-highest single-season goal total in team history.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he scored seven goals in 20 games; and in 2021, he had 17 in 40 across the regular season and Concacaf Champions League. Five of those goals came in the Union’s six-game run to the semifinals in their debut in the continental tournament.

“We want to thank Kacper for his efforts on and off the field with the Philadelphia Union,” Tanner said in a statement. “He has played a major role in some of the Union’s most memorable moments over the last few years and we wish him all the best as we continue to look to strengthen and add depth to our roster in the coming weeks.”

If you’re a casual observer wondering why a Philadelphia sports team would trade its top scorer, the comparison here is the Eagles moving on from Brian Dawkins and other important players before their peaks, instead of after them, under Andy Reid and Joe Banner.

The Union believe they have gotten all they can out of Przybylko, who turns 29 in March, especially since he was a free acquisition. The team is as aware as its fan base is that while Przybylko scored a lot of goals here, he was streaky.

He scored just once in the Union’s last 12 games of 2020, as the team fought its way to the Supporters’ Shield, and that drought included the shutout loss to New England in the first round of the playoffs. Last year, he went scoreless in a nine-game stretch through August and early September, and the Union won just two of those contests.

Przybylko also did not score in last year’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference final, though he did force the own goal that gave the Union a brief lead in that game.

So he is gone now, with good wishes from the team — except for when he plays against the Union, of course. And Tanner is off to find Przybylko’s replacement, with a healthy pile of cash to go sign a marquee player for the job.

Chicago, meanwhile, is thrilled to get a player with a track record of scoring in MLS. The team is expected to give Przybylko a new long-term contract that the Union didn’t want to offer.

“Going into the offseason, we wanted to sign a top attacking player with MLS experience and Kacper has been one of the most effective goal-scorers in this league over the last three seasons,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “With his physical attributes and knack for scoring goals, we believe that he will be a great addition as we continue to build a talented roster for 2022 and beyond.”

As an added bonus, the Fire can market Przybylko to Chicago’s huge Polish population, which has come to Soldier Field plenty often over the years to watch players from their home country. Przybylko will be the seventh Polish player to suit up for the Fire, dating back to the team’s earliest years. Peter Nowak, Roman Kosecki and Jerzy Podbrozny won the MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup in 1998, the team’s first season, and Nowak won another Open Cup in 2000.

But Chicago hasn’t won anything since 2006, an awful drought for a big-city team. It will be up to Przybylko to help do something about that, as he did for Philadelphia.