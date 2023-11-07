Kai Wagner won’t travel to the Union’s playoff game at New England while awaiting a possible suspension

While the Union await word on whether left back Kai Wagner will be suspended, manager Jim Curtin announced that Wagner will not travel to New England for Game 2 of the teams’ playoff series Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (7:25 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes, Apple TV).

Wagner is under investigation for allegedly directing an anti-Asian slur, spoken in his native German, toward New England Revolution forward Bobby Wood in the midst of an argument during Game 1 of their playoff series. The argument followed a foul by New England’s Giacomo Vrioni on the Union’s Nathan Harriel in the 86th minute of the game.

Curtin made no further comment, citing the ongoing investigation and the wait for it to conclude. A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer on Monday that MLS’s decision will be made and announced before the game arrives.

Wood understood what Wagner allegedly said to him because he spent 14 years playing in Germany, from his youth days to many seasons as a pro. (Coincidentally, Wood was brought to his first German club, 1860 Munich, at age 14 by current Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.)

Advertisement

The argument was part of a fracas that started after referee Pierre-Luc Lauzière called Vrioni’s foul late, only blowing his whistle when alerted that Harriel was still down as the play continued. Vrioni and the Union’s José Andrés Martínez started the gathering, then Wagner, Wood, and other players from both teams joined in.

» READ MORE: Kai Wagner was allowed to keep practicing with the Union during MLS's investigation

The stoppage lasted over three minutes. During the 88th minute on the game clock, Vrioni and Wood spoke at length to Lauzière and pointed at someone. A few seconds later, Wood pointed at his eyes before being escorted away by a teammate.

Lauzière took no further action in response to Wood and Vrioni, and in the moment, almost no one else in the stadium knew of the allegation. That was notable, because in past incidents of alleged racist language in MLS, the referee has stopped the game to inform the coaches.

The specific language Wagner used has not been published by the league, or by anyone else. The league never does so, and usually no one else involved in the circumstances does either.

MLS allowed Wagner to remain a full participant in Union practices during the investigation, and he was on the field every day through Monday morning’s session in Chester. The Union did not voluntarily take Wagner off the field, a decision that drew criticism from some fans.

The Union departed for New England after Tuesday’s practice.

» READ MORE: Ten days between Union playoff games is a long time, but players say they’re handling it fine