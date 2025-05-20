Kerry Abello is the latest Penn State product to make the U.S. women’s national team

When people talk about the top college teams that create pro women’s soccer players, the list is usually pretty short: North Carolina and Stanford, of course, then Florida State, then UCLA, Santa Clara, and these days, Texas.

Some don’t talk as much about Penn State, because the Nittany Lions have won just one national championship. But they’ve produced a lot of U.S. national team players over the decades, not just World Cup-winners like Ali Krieger, Alyssa Naeher, and Sam Coffey.

The list of those who’ve made the senior squad just grew by one. On Tuesday, Kerry Abello earned her first invitation to the big stage, for a gathering that starts next week.

A 25-year-old defender, Abello has become a stalwart with the Orlando Pride. Last year, she helped the team win its first championship and the regular season title. Earlier this month, she became the first Pride player to play 50 straight games.

Abello has played a few positions over the years, but lately she’s been a left back. You can never have too many of those, especially for a U.S. program that rarely has much depth there.

So even with veteran Crystal Dunn and 22-year-old Avery Patterson on this 24-player squad, manager Emma Hayes made room to give Abello a look.

“Everyone always earns their call-ups, but there are some much-deserved call-ups in this camp for players who have shown consistency in league play,” Hayes said in a statement with the announcement. “As has been one of our focuses this year, this camp and the following camp are going to be two amazing opportunities to develop squad depth.”

The U.S. will play China on May 31 in St. Paul, Minn., and Jamaica on June 3 in St. Louis. The latter game will honor St. Louis-born U.S. star Becky Sauerbrunn, who retired from playing at the end of last year. (China was set to be the opponent in both games, but told U.S. Soccer last month that it could only play the first one.)

As usual, this squad has plenty of familiar names, including three who haven’t been with the U.S. lately. Centerback Naomi Girma is back after an injury absence, midfielder Olivia Moultrie hasn’t made the cut since last year’s Gold Cup, and forward Lynn Biyendolo didn’t make the April games against Brazil.

Abello, who played for many U.S. youth teams, is not the only newcomer. Veteran Kansas City Current forward Lo’eau LaBonta, renowned for her scoring exploits and outstanding goal celebrations, got her first call-up too. If the 32-year-old plays in a game, she will become the oldest debutante in U.S. women’s national team history.

Seattle Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey has a shot at her first cap in her second invitation to a camp. There’s a wide-open competition to succeed Naeher, and none of the three netminders on this squad have much national team experience yet. Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who’s been playing very well for England’s Manchester United, is the likely starter, with the Utah Royals’ Mandy McGlynn rounding out the unit.

(If you’re wondering, Manchester United’s women’s team is not as famous as its men’s squad, but the Red Devils finished third in the Women’s Super League this season and qualified for next season’s Champions League.)

Among the many familiar names not on this squad, three are injured: centerback Tierna Davidson (ACL), midfielder Rose Lavelle (ankle), and forward Trinity Rodman (back). Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson are also out of action as expectant mothers.

Those who didn’t make the cut include goalkeepers Jane Campbell and Casey Murphy, outside back Jenna Nighswonger, midfielder Korbin Albert, and forward Mia Fishel. Albert is not on a U.S. roster for the first time in Hayes’ tenure. Fishel came back in March from an ACL injury, but has only played four games for England’s Chelsea since then.

Hayes will likely have more to say about all of that in a news conference late Tuesday morning.

USWNT roster vs. China and Jamaica

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, England)

Defenders (8): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Emily Fox (Arsenal, England), Naomi Girma (Chelsea, England), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyon, France), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, Netherlands)

Forwards (7): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Catarina Macario (Chelsea, England), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC)

USWNT 2025 schedule so far

May 31: vs. China in St. Paul, Minn., 5:30 p.m. (TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock) June 3: vs. Jamaica in St. Louis, 8 p.m. (TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock) June 26: vs. Republic of Ireland in Commerce City, Colo., 9 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock) June 29: vs. Republic of Ireland in Cincinnati, 3 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock) July 2: vs. Canada in Washington, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock)

