France’s Ligue 1 is the only major European league playing midweek games this week, while MLS has a few games Wednesday night.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top action to watch.
Tuesday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
While Lyon’s Memphis Depay waits for a move to Barcelona, he’s playing for his current club and playing well. Montpellier, featuring former Montreal Impact outside back Ambroise Oyongo, impressed in a 3-1 win over Nice on Saturday.
Wednesday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
On Sunday, PSG lost to archrival Marseille 1-0 in a game that featured five red cards. The last of them came after a late-game brawl in which Neymar punched Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez -- then alleged that Gonzalez racially abused him. TV cameras showed Neymar informing the fourth official of what happened as the Brazilian left the field.
The story is a long way from over, and PSG has unreservedly stood in Neymar’s corner. But the three-time reigning French champions have work to do beyond defending their star: they’ve lost their first two games of the season. It’s been nearly 70 years since a Ligue 1 team started 0-2 and went on to win the title.
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)
The Earthquakes continue to be one of MLS' most unpredictable teams. After losing 7-1 at Seattle last Thursday, they came home on Wednesday and held the Los Angeles Galaxy to a scoreless tie. Portland, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-2 loss at Los Angeles FC that featured some brilliant attacking play, but not enough of it.
Click here for Wednesday’s full MLS schedule.
Thursday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports)
Marseille’s win in Paris was its first for over a decade, and its first of any kind since November of 2011. That was noticed plenty by the team that used to be French soccer’s biggest, and a city where there were celebrations in the streets when PSG lost the Champions League final to Bayern Munich.
Saint-Étienne tops the Ligue 1 table through two rounds of games as the only team to start the season with back-to-back wins. Keep an eye on 18-year-old attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche, who grew up in Paris Saint-Germain’s academy and left when he wasn’t going to be able to get playing time.