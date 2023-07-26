Lindsey Horan’s header saves a 1-1 tie for the U.S. vs. the Netherlands at the World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For a long time, it looked like the U.S. women’s soccer team was heading for its first loss at a World Cup since 2011.

But Lindsey Horan’s powerful header in the 62nd minute canceled out Jill Roord’s 17th-minute strike for the Netherlands, leading to a 1-1 tie in not just the signature game of Group E at this World Cup, but one of the signature games of the entire tournament’s group stage.

If it ain’t broke ...

For the first time since 1999, the U.S. started the same lineup at a World Cup for a second straight game. This was of particular consequence for Savannah DeMelo, who started at attacking midfield instead of Rose Lavelle a day after manager Vlatko Andonovski declared her ready to go.

Of course, subterfuge at a World Cup is nothing new. But it still was a big ask of DeMelo to help the U.S. get through the Netherlands’ 3-5-2 setup, with a central trio of star veterans Daniëlle van de Donk, Jackie Groenen, and Roord.

It also was notable that Trinity Rodman kept her place in the starting lineup over the more experienced Lynn Williams. Rodman had some nervy early moments that made the question more prominent.

... except it did break

The U.S. started the game by forcing a furious pace, but the Netherlands got on the board first in the 17th minute. Lieke Martens got loose and raced up the middle, and Crystal Dunn slipped tracking back. That gave Martens ample room to feed Victoria Pelova on the right wing. And though Dunn recovered to block her first pass, the second reached Roord for a well-placed shot through traffic to the far post.

It meant the U.S. trailed in a World Cup game for the first time in 18 contests, dating back to the 2011 quarterfinals.

Rodman responded seconds after the ensuing kickoff with a long-range shot that forced a full-stretch leaping save from Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar. But while the U.S. had a 9-2 edge in shots at halftime, the Dutch had held 61% of the possession and had nearly doubled the U.S. in pass completion, 230-117.

The U.S. finished with 18 shots to the Dutch’s five, but the Netherlands finished with 56% of the possession and completed 386 passes to the Americans’ 248.

Lavelle enters

With his team’s backs against the wall, Andonovski sent Lavelle in at halftime for DeMelo. The Netherlands also made a substitution at centerback, with Aniek Nouwen entering for an apparently injured Stefanie van der Gragt.

But the U.S. didn’t register an official shot in the second half until the 62nd minute, when Lindsey Horan slammed home a Lavelle corner kick — after being slammed to the turf by van de Donk, a club teammate with France’s Lyon, moments before.

Six minutes later, Rodman sprung Alex Morgan for a clinical finish, but Morgan was a step offside when Rodman played the pass.

Now the game was flying again, with both teams’ fans in the crowd of 27,312 at a fever pitch.

Dutch retreat

Netherlands manager Andries Jonker made a clearly defensive substitution in the 71st minute, pulling forward Katja Snoeijs for deep midfielder Damaris Egurrola. But Andonovski held off making any more subs of his own, and the Dutch were able to slow the game down.

It nearly worked to perfection in the 80th minute, when a long, pretty passing sequence culminated with Esmee Brugts getting an open look from close range — the first Netherlands shot of the half. But Ertz blocked the shot, and the U.S. eventually cleared out the ensuing corner kick.

Two minutes later, Rodman broke through the logjam and had an open look from the left side of the 18-yard box but shot wide. Williams was behind the goal where it happened, trying to keep warm, but with no sign that she’d take the field.

At the final whistle, the U.S. still was in first place in the group thanks to having more goals scored so far (4-2). But there will have to be more goals in Tuesday’s finale against Portugal in Auckland (3 a.m., Fox29, Telemundo 62, Peacock), because the Netherlands plays Vietnam at the same time (FS1, Universo, Peacock).

