Saturday, 8 p.m. (Fox29, Fox Deportes)
Major League Soccer’s 25th season kicks off with a bang as expansion team Nashville debuts in a prime time showcase. A crowd of over 50,000 is expected at Nissan Stadium.
Nashville’s squad includes former Union players Derrick Jones, David Accam and Ken Tribbett, and MLS veterans Dax McCarty and Walker Zimmerman. Atlanta is led by Gonzalo “Píty” Martínez, who had two goals and two assists in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series win over Honduras’ Motagua.
The other MLS games on national TV this weekend are:
Houston Dynamo vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Univision and TUDN): Mexican superstar Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the league’s biggest offseason arrival, makes his Galaxy debut.
Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire (Sunday, 3 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes): Seattle, led by Jordan Morris, raises its MLS Cup banner.
Los Angeles FC vs. Inter Miami (Sunday, 5:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes): Inter’s first MLS game is against last year’s Supporters’ Shield winner.
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United (Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes): Games in Portland are always worth watching, thanks to their great atmospheres and Timbers playmaker Diego Valeri.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
England’s League Cup final usually doesn’t matter much, but this one does to Aston Villa fans. One of England’s old giants, the club hasn’t won a trophy since 2001. Man City, meanwhile, seeks its 11th trophy in 10 years.
Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
You don’t have to speak Italian to guess that the Derby d’Italia is one of the country’s biggest games. This edition could be played behind closed doors at Milan’s famed San Siro stadium because the city has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak.
Sunday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports)
It’s always the biggest game in Spain, and one of the biggest anywhere in the world. This edition could be especially wild, as Real could jump over Barcelona into first place with a win. Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been on fire lately: he scored four goals in his last league game, and delivered six assists over the three games before that.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
The fifth round of England’s FA Cup is headlined by this clash of giants. Don’t be surprised if both teams rest some stars to save them for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. But their fans care a lot about the prize, and have for most of its 149-year history.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
Here’s one for the soccer romantics out there. Derby County was an English power in the 70s, but hasn’t played in the Premier League in 12 years. Now the Rams get a FA Cup home game against England’s biggest-name team of all. It will be quite a night for Wayne Rooney, who spent 13 years at United and is now ending his career at Derby.