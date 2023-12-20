Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami team will play at Subaru Park on June 15

The first time Lionel Messi played against the Union with Inter Miami, it was an event in Chester. With the MLS schedule’s release today, now we know when Messi’s team will return to Subaru Park for Round 2.

The Union will host Inter Miami on June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Messi played at Subaru Park on Aug. 15 as Inter Miami routed the Union, 4-1, in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup. Tickets for the match sold out in less than 10 minutes and the prices skyrocketed on the secondary market.

This time around? Messi might not be with Inter Miami for the game, with Argentina slated to compete in the group stage of the Copa America on June 20.